John Simmons Announces Retirement; Richard O'Brien Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. ("SAE") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard O'Brien as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding John Simmons, who is retiring from full-time work after almost five years of dedicated service to the company. Mr. Simmons will remain with the company until the end of the year and will continue to act in an advisory capacity thereafter.

Richard O'Brien brings a wealth of experience in finance, corporate development, and business transformation, having held senior leadership positions at TETRA Technologies and BHP Petroleum. With over two decades of experience in global finance, Mr. O'Brien is a proven leader adept at guiding organizations through financial strategy, balance sheet management, and growth. His expertise in strategic planning and capital markets will be integral as SAE continues to navigate the evolving energy landscape.

Mr. O'Brien most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Global Controller at TETRA Technologies, where he oversaw key financial operations and helped shape the company's commercial strategy. Prior to joining TETRA, he held pivotal roles at BHP Petroleum where he played a critical part in business transformation initiatives and strategic acquisitions and divestitures, notably managing the $10.5 billion sale of BHP's shale assets.

"We are excited to welcome Richard O'Brien to the leadership team. His expertise in finance and corporate development will help drive SAE's next phase of growth and innovation," said SAE CEO Forrest Burkholder. "We look forward to the continued evolution of our financial strategy under his leadership."

John Simmons, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020, is retiring from full-time executive work after a distinguished career in finance, having previously worked at Union Oil Company of California and BHP Petroleum. During his tenure at SAE, John was instrumental in steering the company through the restructuring in 2020, recapitalizing the business for its recent profitable expansion, significantly improving the Balance Sheet and overhauling the Finance and Treasury functions for the company.

"We thank John for his outstanding leadership and many contributions to SAE. His guidance has been invaluable, our company would not be where it is without his guidance and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," added Mr. Burkholder.

Richard O'Brien's appointment is effective September 30, 2024.

About SAE

SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition and support services in every part of the world. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE also provides logistical support services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation, and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, including major IOCs, NOCs, and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence throughout the world. www.saexploration.com.

