John Slump Launches Metis MedTech Following Atraverse Medical Acquisition by Johnson & Johnson

Repeat medtech founder and operator behind multiple nine-figure exits launches investment and strategic advisory platform to help founders build, fund and scale medical device companies

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Slump, co-founder and former president and CEO of Atraverse Medical, announced the launch of Metis MedTech, an investment and strategic advisory platform for medical device founders. The launch follows the close of Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Atraverse Medical on May 15, 2026, which strengthens its J&J MedTech cardiac electrophysiology portfolio.

"Metis MedTech supports medtech founders with capital, commercialization and strategic growth." Post this John Slump, founder of Metis MedTech, brings a proven medtech operating track record across four medical device exits representing more than $1.25 billion in aggregate transaction value.

Slump co-founded Atraverse Medical in 2022 alongside Dr. Steven Mickelsen and Eric Sauter. He has held founder and executive leadership roles across four medical device exits representing more than $1.25 billion in aggregate transaction value, including Farapulse, acquired by Boston Scientific Corp. in 2021; Surgical Innovation Associates, acquired by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in 2022; Attune Medical, acquired by Haemonetics Corp. in 2024; and Atraverse Medical.

Metis MedTech provides aligned capital and operator-level partnership for medical device founders advancing companies through critical stages of growth. The platform combines investment with hands-on company-building experience across financing, regulatory strategy and commercialization.

"Founders know their markets better than anyone, and experienced early-stage investors respect that," said Slump. "After four successful medical device exits, we are building Metis MedTech to pair founder-friendly investment capital with operating experience and strategic support, enabling teams to execute swiftly while preserving founder control."

Recent investment and advisory activity includes Field Medical, Madison Scientific and StimCardio Medical, where Slump has led or co-led financing rounds and serves on the board or in an advisory capacity.

"John has consistently exhibited the ability to build and scale medical device companies from the seed stage through regulatory approval and rapid sales growth," said Dr. Steven Mickelsen, co-founder of Atraverse Medical and founder and CTO of Field Medical. "I've seen firsthand his determination, operational intensity and financial discipline during pivotal moments in company building. John is the archetypal serial entrepreneur dedicated to addressing meaningful unmet clinical needs through category-defining medical technology companies."

About Metis MedTech

Metis MedTech is an investment and strategic advisory platform that supports medical device companies through financing, commercialization and long-term value creation. Founded by John Slump, the company is built on his track record across four medical device exits representing more than $1.25 billion in aggregate transaction value. Metis MedTech works with technical founders and physician innovators advancing differentiated technologies in cardiovascular, neurovascular and other high-impact medical device markets. Medical device founders seeking aligned capital and operator-level partnership may visit metismedtech.com.

SOURCE Metis MedTech