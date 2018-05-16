John Smithies From ASB to Receive the National Distinguished Principal Award for 2018

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692315/John_Smithies.jpg )

Sponsored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), this award is given by United States Department of State, Office of Overseas Schools that recognizes two principals from international schools across the globe and one principal from each of the U.S. states. Founded in 1921, NAESP is a US-based professional organization serving school principals and other education leaders throughout the United States, Canada, and overseas; it represents principals who serve 33 million children in grades pre-kindergarten through 8, across the world.

At ASB, they are deeply humbled and proud to know that one of their principals is receiving this richly deserved honor. John's selection involved a great deal of input, in the form of nominating letters, from current and past colleagues, teachers and community members. In addition, a rigorous self-evaluation was completed by John, which included a thorough examination of the innovative ideas, support systems, and leadership philosophy he has employed at ASB.

Global transformations in school systems and communities have greatly expanded the leadership role of principals, as they face the many challenges in leading for the 21st century. For the past five years, John has had the vision to create an elementary school that is developmentally responsive to young learners while inspiring and challenging them. John works tirelessly to ensure that all children at ASB feel welcome and included. To meet this goal, John supports teachers through professional learning opportunities both on and off campus and incorporates several innovative ideas to achieve the best results for students, teachers, and the ASB community.

John always uses ASB's mission to focus the school's community on what 'matters'. His reaffirmation of the mission makes it clear to all that ASB lives its mission to inspire students and empower them with the courage to pursue their dreams. He actualizes this mission, ensuring that his elementary school remains relevant - over time and with the future in mind - as he focuses on efforts to individualize ASB's entire educational experience for students, parents, and staff.

John will be flown with two guests, to Washington D.C., for the award ceremony on Thursday, October 11th, and Friday, October 12th. During these days in Washington, he will attend a reception at the U.S. Department of State's Harry S. Truman building, several social activities that may include a White House stop, and a culminating gala dinner-dance at which he will be presented a plaque and honored by high-ranking dignitaries from the U.S. Department of Education.

ASB prioritizes collaboration and innovation in a methodical, creative, and research-driven way. From the school's intentional design and ingenious spaces, to the dynamic and personalized programs offered, to the culture of professional learning, the school self-propels in new and necessary directions as an intelligent change-agent.

A private, co-educational day school for Pre-K to Grade 12, ASB operates in association with the Consulate of the United States. The School is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and the International Baccalaureate Organization. ASB serves approximately 750 students representing more than 50 nationalities and over 30 languages, with 'Inquiry' at the core of its educational program. More than 95% of ASB graduates attend a four-year college or university ranked among the best.

The American School of Bombay is the school of choice for the vast majority of expatriates on overseas assignment in Mumbai, the city that is home to one of the fastest growing economies in the world.



