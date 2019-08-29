John Smoltz On Board To Defend Title In January At Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions captured the golf world's imagination in January 2019, during its inaugural year, with its unique format combining LPGA Tour winners with top-tier celebrities to play side-by-side in separate competitions. Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea claimed the 2019 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions professional title and is qualified to compete in the 2020 event.

The 2020 professional field is exclusive to LPGA players who win a 2018 and 2019 season, plus a roster of prominent sports and entertainment celebrities. Billed as one event, the tournament features two simultaneous, but distinct 72-hole competitions with the LPGA pros playing stroke play for a $1.2 million purse, and the celebrities competing in a modified Stableford format for $500,000.

The combination of LPGA winners with top sports and entertainment celebrities in the same pairings proved a Golf Channel and NBC TV ratings success, with the public and media attracted by the innovative approach.

"The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions is such a fun way to start our LPGA season," stated LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. "Our pros love playing with these celebrities and it's a great way for fans to see world-class competition from so many different athletes. And it doesn't hurt that Tranquilo is a spectacular venue."

"This event is unlike any other golf tournament in the world and we are excited to bring it back even bigger and better for 2020," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "You have entertainment from the celebrity stars who have a blast on the course, mixed with just about as good of golf as you'll get with the LPGA champions. You can feel the energy all week long. It's the place to be in Central Florida in January."

Along with Ji as the defending champion, LPGA players Lexie Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Inbee Park are among 34 professionals qualified for the field. Firm commitments will be announced closer to the tournament. Early celebrity commitments include former MLB All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder; fellow former MLB stars and World Series champions Kevin Millar and Tim Wakefield; and former top-ranked American tennis pro and captain of the U.S. Davis Cup Team, Mardy Fish.

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions will air on Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday and on NBC on Saturday and Sunday.

Diamond Resorts formed a close relationship with the LPGA for several years as a sponsor of star Brittany Lincicome and by inviting players to compete in the former Diamond Resorts Invitational. Past celebrity fields have included Hall of Famers, All-Stars and superstars from all major sports, including Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher, Roger Clemens, Marcus Allen, Terry Francona, Toby Keith, Lee Brice, Alfonso Ribeiro and Larry the Cable Guy.

Tranquilo Golf Course is unique to Central Florida for its varying elevation, abundant wildlife and protected wetlands. It was designed by Tom Fazio and built in 1992.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga and www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com or follow @DiamondResorts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the tournament, visit www.DiamondLPGA.com or follow #DiamondLPGA.

