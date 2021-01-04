John Snook Joins NABH as Director of Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives

"John is well-respected in Washington for his strong commitment to improving behavioral healthcare access and services in the United States," said NABH President and CEO Shawn Coughlin. "We are excited and fortunate to welcome him to NABH," he added. "Our national membership and Washington-based team will benefit greatly from his knowledge, experience, and ideas." Tweet this

During his tenure as executive director of the Treatment Advocacy Center, John secured more than $70 million in federal funding for assisted outpatient treatment programs across the country; guided advocacy efforts that led to bipartisan mental health reforms in the 21st Century Cures Act; directed the publication of 15 major research reports; and oversaw the passage of 44 new laws designed to improve access to treatment for people with severe mental illness.

"John is well-respected in Washington for his strong commitment to improving behavioral healthcare access and services in the United States," said NABH President and CEO Shawn Coughlin. "We are excited and fortunate to welcome him to NABH," he added. "Our national membership and Washington-based team will benefit greatly from his knowledge, experience, and ideas."

John's interest in mental health began when he was in law school and saw a loved one struggle with mental illness. He championed mental illness reform, working first with the West Virginia Supreme Court on mental health issues, and then as an advocate at the Treatment Advocacy Center.

John earned a B.A. from Washington & Jefferson College and a J.D. from the George Mason School of Law.

