John Soules Foods Consolidates Core HR and Payroll with Infor

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced John Soules Foods' successful go-live and consolidation of its payroll and human resources systems. Working alongside Infor implementation partner Bails, John Soules Foods has implemented key cloud-based Infor Global Human Resources (HR) applications, migrating more than 1,200 employees with facilities in multiple states, and successfully paying them with the first paycheck of 2021. Specifically, Infor's new multi-tenant payroll solution will help provide in-house payroll processing capabilities to help manage back-end payroll processes, including employment tax filing, wage payments, wage garnishments, and other value-added services.

"The team at Bails understands that talent is what drives a business, and we congratulate John Soules Foods for its successful go-live of Infor's HR applications in the cloud," said Jamie Bails Richardson, president of Bails. "We helped guide the John Soules Foods team through a successful implementation that is designed to help their teams be more resilient, self-sufficient and productive through one global system of record for all employees."

A leading provider of beef and chicken through retail sales, food service distributors, restaurants, and school nutrition programs, John Soules Foods was looking to consolidate multiple HR and payroll systems and turned to Infor to consolidate applications across multiple states with the goals of better and faster reporting and to help reduce bottom-line expenses associated with maintaining a large support architecture. Now, the organization can increase communication between HR systems and has more operational control.

"One of the main reasons we chose Infor's HR and Payroll applications was Infor's in-depth understanding of our organization and our unique challenges with facilities," said Sherry Allen, John Soules Foods senior accounting manager. "The flexibility the solution offered was exactly what we needed, and we're looking forward to adding more functionality in the future to simplify internal processes even more."

Infor HR applications can help nurture top talent, engage employees, and foster a community aligned to an organization's mission. The solution's powerful tools can help eliminate silos and legacy HR systems, while automating business practices and procedures. Deep insight into workforce data can help enable HR teams to make smarter business decisions and focus on more value-added, strategic work. In addition, Infor HR Payroll offers complete in-house payroll processing capabilities, with multiple options for service partners to help manage value-added and compliance payroll processes, including employment tax filing, wage payments, wage garnishments, and more.

"The workforce and its needs are changing at a rapid pace, and a modern technology platform can help drive greater value," said Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice president of people solutions, vision and strategy. "Organizations such as John Soules Foods, that prioritize cloud-based, global platforms to transform how HR is delivered, can enhance people's experience and ultimately drive better business results."

