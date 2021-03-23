John Spicer Joins SkyWater as Executive Vice President of Operations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of John Spicer as executive vice president of operations, bringing a proven track record of operations excellence to the company. He will focus on delivering world-class levels of performance at SkyWater's Minnesota and Florida wafer fabs, establishing an integrated value chain across both facilities that brings maximum value to the company's customers.

Mr. Spicer brings decades of semiconductor manufacturing experience to SkyWater, most recently serving as ON Semiconductor's vice president of global fab operations. In this role, he managed six factories worldwide driving a significant increase in overall wafer fabrication capacity including the successful integration of two acquired fab operations (AMI and Fairchild). Prior to this, he served as the general manager of ON Semiconductor's Pocatello, Idaho 200 mm wafer fabrication facility where he was responsible for directing operations and leading the site's support functions. Previously, he served in various operations roles at both AMI Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices.

Mr. Spicer will play a vital role in the execution of SkyWater's unique Technology as a Service (TaaS) business model. TaaS provides both innovation engineering and scaled manufacturing solutions for the company's customers, accelerating the realization of next-wave computing technologies. The SkyWater approach allows technology development to occur in a high-quality production environment. This means chip designers and process engineers can co-create innovative solutions that are highly manufacturable from the onset of production – resulting in high yields, predictable cycle times and zero-defect quality levels. With SkyWater's differentiated TaaS methodology, customers see an accelerated time to market advantage. TaaS eliminates the cost of transfer since products are developed and manufactured in the same operational environment.

"SkyWater's disruptive customer driven technology realization model is serving a unique need in the industry providing a product path that can simultaneously leverage new materials, new device architectures and comprehensive heterogenous integration solutions," said Spicer. "I'm very excited to lead the company's operations team as we work together to drive world-class performance and efficiency in support of our customers' strategic growth objectives."

"John brings a wealth of operations experience to SkyWater with a deep understanding of the critical needs for consistently delivering the best customer experience," said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO. "His leadership will be key for the company as we continue to redefine how domestically sourced solutions are delivered across the semiconductor value chain."

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater's world-class operations in Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida provide unique processing capabilities to enable quality production and advanced packaging for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater's Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. Please visit www.skywatertechnology.com/ for more information.

SkyWater Company Contact: Tara Luther | 952.851.5023 | [email protected]

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | 949.280.5602 | [email protected]



SOURCE SkyWater Technology

Related Links

www.skywatertechnology.com

