John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin reunite for "The (Second) Talk" with Cologuard® tests, encouraging colon cancer screening

Potentially awkward conversations and 90s nostalgia combine to drive accessible screening for adults 45+

Learn more at Cologuard.com/TheTalk

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a new campaign encouraging people to stop avoiding awkward conversations about colorectal cancer. The company is reuniting beloved sitcom family members, John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin, for "The (Second) Talk" campaign – because when it comes to colon cancer screening, even adults need another trusted adult for advice.

Take it from your favorite TV uncle: At 45 it's time to talk to your doctor about simple screening for colon cancer with the Cologuard test®. Beloved sitcom stars Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos reunited to share the importance of colorectal cancer screening and show how easy it can be for average-risk adults age 45+ to screen with a Cologuard test.

"The (Second) Talk," brings back TV's favorite uncle and niece duo to spoof "the talk" for a nostalgic, sitcom-style skit to remind people that while colon cancer may feel uncomfortable to discuss, screening is too important to delay. The new campaign will be featured across social platforms, encouraging adults 45 and older to get screened for colorectal cancer – the nation's second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths,1 and the number one cancer killer of people under 50.2

"I've partnered with Abbott to encourage anyone 45 and older to get screened for colon cancer," says actor and musician John Stamos. "It really doesn't have to be awkward – I've used the Cologuard® test myself to stay ahead of it. Easy, done, peace of mind. Take care of your health – you'll thank yourself later."

The campaign highlights the Cologuard test, an FDA-approved, noninvasive screening option for adults 45 and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer. The test is prescribed by a healthcare provider and shipped directly to a patient's home, allowing people to screen on their own schedule without special preparation or dietary changes.

"I'm not 45 yet, but I know how important it is to start screening for colorectal cancer right at 45," says actor, comedian, and director Jodie Sweetin. "I plan to talk to my doctor about using Cologuard because I know how easy that can make it to get screened. I don't even have to leave my house! I've seen the toll colorectal cancer can take and want to encourage others to stay on top of their health."

Colorectal cancer is increasingly affecting younger adults, with cases rising among people under 50.2 Yet screening remains one of the most powerful tools to help prevent the disease or catch it early, when it is most treatable. When detected early, colorectal cancer has a survival rate of 91 percent.3,* In a clinical study, the Cologuard Plus® test detected 95% of all colon cancers, as well as many pre-cancers.4 When precancers are detected from screening, they can be removed before advancing to cancer.

"We've all had awkward conversations with our loved ones," says Jeremy Truxal, vice president of marketing for screening, Abbott. "It's time to lean in on conversations about colorectal cancer because skipping or delaying screening can have serious consequences. Our goal with this campaign is to remind people that screening can be simple and accessible – and that taking this step is important."

To watch the campaign video and learn more about colorectal cancer screening options, visit Cologuard.com/TheTalk.

*Based on 5-year survival rates

About the Cologuard® and Cologuard Plus® tests

Developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the Cologuard and Cologuard Plus tests are first-line, noninvasive colorectal cancer (CRC) screening options for adults aged 45 or older who are at average risk for the disease. The Cologuard test revolutionized CRC screening by detecting specific DNA markers and blood in stool associated with cancer and precancer, allowing patients to complete the collection kit at home without special preparation or time off, and return the kit to the lab for results. It is included in national screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society (2018) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2021). Since its inception in 2014, Cologuard has been used to screen for CRC more than 23 million times.

Building on this success, the FDA-approved Cologuard Plus test raises the performance bar even further and features novel biomarkers, improved laboratory processes, and enhanced sample stability. Through high performance, the Cologuard Plus test is designed to reduce the likelihood of false positives, helping to minimize unnecessary follow-up colonoscopies. Both tests demonstrate Abbott's commitment to improving CRC screening access and outcomes.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

References

Siegel RL, Wagle NS, Star J, et al. Colorectal cancer statistics, 2026. CA Cancer J Clin. 2026;e70067. Siegel RL, Wagle NS, Jemal A. "Leading Cancer Deaths in People Younger Than 50 Years." JAMA. Published Jan. 22, 2026. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2844189 Itzkowitz, S. Incremental advances in excremental cancer detection. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2009 Sep 16;101(18):1244-58. Cologuard Plus™ Clinician Brochure. Madison, WI: Exact Sciences Corporation.

SOURCE Abbott