John Sweeney, CEO of Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, Joins Forbes Dallas Council

DALLAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Sweeney, chief executive officer of Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, has joined the prestigious Forbes Dallas Council, an invitation-only community for Dallas-based executives and high-profile business leaders.

Sweeney has a hands-on track record of building equity for publicly traded companies, private equity and law firms with direct P&L responsibilities ranging from $6.5mm to $775mm with EBITDA of $2mm to $54.5mm.

"I am honored to join the group of elite business leaders who occupy the Forbes Dallas Council," Sweeney said. "I look forward to contributing new ideas around firm culture and connecting with like-minded people who influence our community."

Sweeney was selected and vetted by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Forbes Dallas Council members must demonstrate a history of successfully impacting business growth, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Previous to holding the CEO position at Thomas J. Henry, Sweeney held senior executive positions with Thomson Reuters, Ricoh Corporation, IBM and most recently as CEO of Litigation Professional Services, advising major law firms and corporations around the world on strategy development and the business of law. He has been featured in Forbes, Huffington Post and CIO Magazine for business innovation and recognized by Law Dragon as a Top 100 Legal Strategist in the United States. He has consulted to some of the largest corporations and firms in the world including DLA Piper, Akin Gump, Latham and Watkins, DuPont, Zurich Financial Services and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"We are honored to welcome John into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with this collective is to unite proven leaders from every industry for a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally. Our members will be in a position to make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest trial firms in the country. Employing over 150 attorneys across nine offices in Texas, the firm has been recognized by Fortune, Forbes, Bloomberg Business and Newsweek for record-breaking verdicts around the country. Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys was the only law firm to make Glassdoor's 2019 "Best Places to Work" list, which is based on employee feedback. In 2017 the firm achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company). The same year, the firm was recognized as achieving the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident and Negligent Supervision Verdicts (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of the "Best Personal Injury Attorneys" in the country by Newsweek in 2018. In 2016, Forbes declared Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, his positive reputation among professional peers, and his dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels. Henry is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum – the latter of which is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States with less than one percent of U.S. lawyers listed as members. Henry has also been declared a Lifetime Charter member of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys in America."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

