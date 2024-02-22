John T. Finnell, M.D., M.Sc., and Melissa A. Platt, M.D., Elected to the ABEM Board of Directors

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected two new physician members: John T. Finnell, M.D., M.Sc., and Melissa A. Platt, M.D.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Finnell and Dr. Platt. They are both ABEM-certified physicians and have served as dedicated and valued volunteers for ABEM activities. Their expertise and insight will advance the work of the Board of Directors," shared ABEM President Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A.

Dr. Finnell is a Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine and formerly the Chief Medical Information Officer for Emergency Medicine at Eskenazi Health, where he practices as a nocturnist. He helped develop the School of Medicine's first ED tracking system and later led its transition to EPIC. Dr. Finnell also spearheaded the creation of the School's first ACGME-accredited Clinical Informatics Fellowship, for which he served as Fellowship Director. His many activities as an ABEM volunteer include being an oral examiner (since 2002) and an exam question writer (since 2016).

Dr. Platt is a Professor and former Program Director in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education at the UofL School of Medicine. She is one of only four female professors of Emergency Medicine in the state of Kentucky and serves as a mentor nationally to women across the specialty. Her numerous activities as an ABEM volunteer include being an oral examiner (since 2013) and an exam question writer (since 2020), including for the Health Administration, Leadership, and Management subspecialty certification examination. Dr. Platt practices clinically at the UofL Hospital.

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine