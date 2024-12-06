John Theurer Cancer Center Researchers Present Transformative Findings and Pioneering Studies at Annual Cancer Meeting
Presentations and publications from JTCC experts showcase research on treatment, interception, and prevention of blood cancers at American Society of Hematology conference.
HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Hackensack Meridian Health's (HMH) John Theurer Cancer Center, a research partner with Georgetown's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, are presenting the latest data from their investigations in hematologic oncology at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to be held in San Diego, California, from December 7-10, 2024.
"The John Theurer Cancer Center is known for depth, breadth, and scope of expertise across hematologic oncology," said Andre Goy, MD, MS, chairman and executive director of the John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC). "This year's presentations highlight new treatments that show promise for treating these diseases more effectively than standard therapies, as well as update the public as to our advancement in treatment of blood cancers that transcends all demographics of patient populations."
Several of Dr. Goy's colleagues from the John Theurer Cancer Center will attend ASH representing the HMH network.
At the event, the team will be on hand to speak on research from several, out of more than 70, ASH-accepted abstracts—first-authored or co-authored by JTCC/HMH researchers. Research topics fall along the lines of bone marrow transplantation, hematologic oncology, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and pediatric cancers, most prominently including:
Bone Marrow Transplantation
- Enforced Expression of Mitochondrial Calcium Uniporter in Donor T Cells Abolishes Gvhd Progression Ezh2 and Intracellular Ca2+ Signals Interdependently Coordinate Gvhd and CAR T Cell Responses
- Ezh2 and Intracellular Ca2+ Signals Interdependently Coordinate Gvhd and CAR T Cell Responses
Hematologic Oncology
- Lymphodepletion with Fludarabine/Cyclophosphamide Shows Higher Complete Response Rates Compared to Bendamustine Prior to CAR-T Therapy
- Reprogramming T Cell EZH2 to Counteract CAR T Cell Dysfunction during Tumor Control
- Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Clinical Activity of KT-333, a Targeted Protein Degrader of STAT3, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Lymphomas, Leukemia, and Solid Tumors
Lymphoma
- 5-Year Follow-up Analysis from ZUMA-5: A Phase 2 Trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab + R-Mini-CHOP in Patients with Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Ineligible for Full-Dose R-CHOP: Updated Results from Arm 8 of the Epcore NHL-2 Trial
- Inhibiting Tumor Cell CDK9 Reprograms Cell Death Pathways to Enhance Efficacy of CAR T Cell Therapy
- Iopofosine I 131 in Previously Treated Patients with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM): Efficacy and Safety Results from the International, Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 2 Study
- Outcomes of Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) Treated with Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Brexu-cel) in ZUMA-2 and ZUMA-18, an Expanded Access Study
Leukemia
- Augmented Hyper-CVAD (AHCVAD), a Pediatric Inspired Regimen for Adults Younger Than 50 Years of Age with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Yields High Rates of MRD Negativity, Favorable 3-Year Overall Survival Regardless of Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant (ASCT): A Single Center Experience
- Human IFN-α2- and PD-L1-Modified T Cells (αp-T cells) Inhibit Graft-Versus-Host Disease but Retain Anti-Leukemia Activity
- Immunotherapy of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Enabled By Targeting of Pan-Cancer Molecular Patterns with a Novel Trispecific T Cell Engager
Multiple Myeloma
- Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel and Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Real-World Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: A Retrospective Intention-to-Treat Analysis
- Enhanced Prognostic Value of the SKY92 Classifier over High-Risk Cytogenetic Aberrations in Multiple Myeloma: Results from the Prommis Real-World Study
- Efficacy and Safety of Selinexor, Pomalidomide, and Dexamethasone (SPd) for Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
- Phase II Study of Isatuximab, and Weekly Carfilzomib + Dexamethasone in Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
- Repurposing DNA Methyltranferase Inhibitors As Epigenetic Priming Agents for T Cell Directed Therapies in Multiple Myeloma
Pediatric Cancers
- An Update on Lovotibeglogene Autotemcel (Lovo-cel) Clinical Trials for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Analysis of Early Predictors of Response to Lovo-Cel
About John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is recognized as one of the Nation's premier cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report. The cancer center is a research partner with Georgetown's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. They are also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers in New Jersey. The 16 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. Housed within a 781-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. The center recently expanded to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, serving patients in southern New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania. Toms River Regional Cancer Center and Saint Joseph's Health are affiliated with the cancer center. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org
