John Theurer Cancer Center Researchers Present Transformative Findings and Pioneering Studies at Annual Cancer Meeting

Presentations and publications from JTCC experts showcase research on treatment, interception, and prevention of blood cancers at American Society of Hematology conference.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Hackensack Meridian Health's (HMH) John Theurer Cancer Center, a research partner with Georgetown's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, are presenting the latest data from their investigations in hematologic oncology at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to be held in San Diego, California, from December 7-10, 2024.

"The John Theurer Cancer Center is known for depth, breadth, and scope of expertise across hematologic oncology," said Andre Goy, MD, MS , chairman and executive director of the John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) . "This year's presentations highlight new treatments that show promise for treating these diseases more effectively than standard therapies, as well as update the public as to our advancement in treatment of blood cancers that transcends all demographics of patient populations."

At the event, the team will be on hand to speak on research from several, out of more than 70, ASH-accepted abstracts—first-authored or co-authored by JTCC/HMH researchers. Research topics fall along the lines of bone marrow transplantation, hematologic oncology, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and pediatric cancers, most prominently including:

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Hematologic Oncology

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Pediatric Cancers

Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is recognized as one of the Nation's premier cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report. The cancer center is a research partner with Georgetown's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. They are also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers in New Jersey. The 16 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. Housed within a 781-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. The center recently expanded to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, serving patients in southern New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania. Toms River Regional Cancer Center and Saint Joseph's Health are affiliated with the cancer center. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org

