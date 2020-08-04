John Tighe Departs Peerless Clothing

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Tighe will be departing his role as president of Peerless Clothing International after leading the company for over two and a half years. He will continue to work with the Peerless team to complete open projects and ensure a smooth transition.

CEO Alvin Segal thanks John for his years of dedicated service. "He is a true professional who has led Peerless through great growth and the current crisis. John's ability to lead through turmoil has positioned our company to remain strong and prosperous for years."