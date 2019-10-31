John Varvatos Unveils Led Zeppelin Capsule Collection

Shot by renowned photographer and director Mark Seliger, featuring Miles McMillan, the collaboration resulted in a set of enlivened styles geared for today, each piece channels Led Zeppelin's sonic ethos, from their signature iconography to their boundary-pushing rebel attitude.

"Working with Led Zeppelin on this collaboration is a dream come true. Their music and style has had a huge influence on me," said John Varvatos. "It's been incredible developing this collection with the band, and creating clothes that represent the roots of their style, but at the same time are extremely relevant today."

Jimmy Page shared similar sentiments on their closeness and mutual respect, saying "Having had the great pleasure to work with John personally on numerous collaborations in the past including my book, the Yardbirds, and the John Varvatos Spring 2013 ad campaign with Gary Clark Jr…I'm pleased that there is now a Led Zeppelin collection. I was really impressed with how everything came out."

"The Varvatos style is unique - - - he's out on his own," added Robert Plant. "Above and beyond the crowd below."

The collection is available online at johnvarvatos.com/ledzeppelin, John Varvatos boutiques as well as in better specialty stores throughout the world.

ABOUT JOHN VARVATOS:

John Varvatos, Enterprises is a global lifestyle brand launched in 2000 with a collection of tailored clothing and sportswear. John Varvatos now represents an entire men's lifestyle that includes footwear, bags, belts, eyewear, jewelry, fragrances, the John Varvatos Star USA collection, and Bootleg by John Varvatos. John Varvatos encompasses a modern, rebel edge while staying true to our artisan roots. Visit us at johnvarvatos.com or join us on social media at @johnvarvatos.

