John Volpi & Company Recognized as a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

News provided by

Volpi Foods

26 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

Top Workplace Award recognizes companies for commitment to creating a supportive and collaborative workplace environment

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Volpi & Company, a leading producer of authentic Italian cured meats known as Volpi Foods, has been named a winner of the prestigious "Top Workplaces 2023" award by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the third year in a row. The company is honored to receive this recognition, which is based on anonymous feedback from its employees.

The Top Workplaces list is compiled annually by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is based on a survey conducted by Energage LLC, a third-party employee engagement technology partner. This year's survey measured 15 culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others. John Volpi & Company was singled out for its strong performance in these areas, as well as its commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace environment.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "This award is a testament to our company's culture of collaboration, respect, and innovation. We believe in empowering our employees to reach their full potential, and we are proud of the incredible team we have built here."

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace is a significant achievement for companies because it is based on authentic feedback from their employees," Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, states. "In today's market, it is crucial for leaders to create an environment where employees can voice their opinions and be heard, as this is paramount to a company's success."

The Top Workplaces award is just the latest in a string of accolades for John Volpi & Company, which has been producing premium cured meats since 1902. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has helped it remain a leader in the industry for over a century.

For more information about Volpi Foods and the company's award-winning cured meats, visit VolpiFoods.com, and for more information about the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace Awards, go to StLouisDispatch.com and for information about Energage, go to Energage.com.

About Volpi Foods
Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free, and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Team Crier for Volpi Foods
310-274-1072
[email protected] 

SOURCE Volpi Foods

