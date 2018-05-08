John W. Brown Named Chief Executive Officer of Agoda

"Rob's vision for Agoda when he co-founded the company was unparalleled at the time. He recognized the immense opportunity in APAC, and built a brand with strong loyalty and brand awareness in the region," said Glenn Fogel. "Our business will continue to benefit from his knowledge of the APAC region and his expertise in digital technology trends, and we couldn't be more excited to see John step into the role of CEO."

"John has touched almost every facet of the Agoda business over the past eight years, actively contributing to the company's strategy and expansion," said Mr. Rosenstein. "Without question, John is the right choice to next lead the Agoda business, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him and Omri as Chairman, along with Glenn as we look to develop our global strategy further."

Mr. Brown joined Agoda in 2010 from the Boston Consulting Group, where he operated as a Principal in Boston and in Bangkok. Mr. Brown also served as an Economic Advisor to the Minister of Commerce and Industry for the Government of Afghanistan. Mr. Brown holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries through six primary brands - Booking.com, priceline, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

