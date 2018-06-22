THORNTON, Colo., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John W. McKendree is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at the Law Offices of John W. McKendree.

The Law Offices of John W. McKendree has served clients in the areas of criminal law, civil rights and employment law for decades. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal services that they deserve, the firm is unyielding in their efforts to provide clients with consultation about legal strategy and federal court procedures.



Licensed to practice law in the State of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th, 10th Court and for the Federal District Court, John W. McKendree has established himself as a trusted name in the legal profession. With over fifty three years of experience in the legal professional and revered for his outstanding contributions, McKendree has attained experience in the areas of labor and employment law, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, and criminal defense.



McKendree has gathered over fifty three years of experience under his belt. In his current capacity, McKendree provides consultation to other attorneys who have complex litigation cases, including advising about legal strategy and federal court procedures.



Early in his career, McKendree attended the University Of Denver College Of Law where he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1963. In his previous years, McKendree attended the University of California at Berkeley where he attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959.



To further enhance his professional development, McKendree is an affiliate of several distinguished organizations including the Denver Bar Association, Colorado Bar Association, American Association for Justice, and the National Trial Lawyers Association.



Charitable to various organizations, McKendree is a member of Phi Delta Phi and has served in his community in many capacities over the course of his career, including as Municipal Judge.



In recognition of his professional accolades, McKendree was the recipient of the following achievements: National Advocates Top 100 Lawyers 2016; American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys 10 Best Attorneys 2016-2017; American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys 2016 Client Satisfaction Award; American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys 10 Best Attorneys Exceptional and Outstanding Client Service 2016-2017; Top Attorneys of North America 2018-2019.



When he is not working, McKendree's main hobby has always been visiting World War II sites and studying them.



For more information, please visit http://www.mckendreelaw.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-w-mckendree-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300671009.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

