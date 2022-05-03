John Warren Tapped as South Carolina State Chair for U.S. Term Limits South Carolinians Overwhelmingly Favor Term Limits for Congress

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits announces that South Carolina entrepreneur and United States Marine veteran John Warren has agreed to be the South Carolina State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. He has seen first-hand the need for term limits and will work tirelessly in his role as South Carolina State Chair to see that the South Carolina legislature adopts a resolution for term limits on the federal level.

"I am honored to serve as the South Carolina State Chair for U.S. Term Limits," said John Warren. "Now more than ever before, the need for term limits is crystal clear.

"Serving in Congress has become a lucrative lifelong job rather than a public service for far too many people," concluded Warren. "Term limits will help end career politicians and make Congress work better for all Americans."

"We are honored to have John leading our efforts in South Carolina," said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. "He is a strong leader who understands the need for term limits."

John Warren is CEO of GEM Mining - a privately held, institutional-grade Bitcoin (BTC) mining company.

He is the founder and former CEO of Lima One Capital, a specialty mortgage finance company that has grown into one of the largest lenders for residential real estate investors and homebuilders in the nation.

John served four years on active duty as an infantry officer in the Marine Corps. In March of 2006, he deployed with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines to Ramadi, Iraq where he spent seven months conducting combat operations against insurgent forces. While deployed, he was decorated for "valor" and "heroic achievement" as he "led a counter-attack against insurgents attacking Observation Post Virginia." In total, he led over 300 combat missions and left the Marine Corps with the Rank of Captain. He speaks regularly on U.S. foreign policy, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

In 2018, John ran for governor of South Carolina reaching the run-off in the Republican primary. John ran a, solutions-oriented campaign that focused on limited government, reforming broken government systems, and empowering taxpayers. He is honorary Chairman of South Carolina's Conservative Future.

He lives in Greenville with his wife Courtney and three children. John earned a B.A. from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business. He is former chairman of the SC's Young President's Organization (YPO) and is a member of Downtown Presbyterian Church with his wife and family. He is co-author of the upcoming Harper Collins book, Lead Like a Marine.

U.S. Term Limits is the largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits at all levels of government, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.org.

