John Webb Named Cigna Market President for West Tennessee/Arkansas/Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named John Webb as market president for its health care and related benefits plans in West Tennessee/Arkansas/Mississippi.

As market president, John's responsibilities include directly serving our employer clients with over 500 plan employees, while ensuring that Cigna's offerings meet evolving client and customer needs for affordable, predictable and simple health care. He will lead the West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi team in working with area health care professionals, health systems, employers, brokers and community partners to deliver innovative solutions to help improve customer and community health in the region. John will be relocating to the Memphis area this fall.

"John's strong leadership, proven track record and ability to drive deep relationships with local providers and our community will be an asset to his team, our customers and clients in the region," said Rich Novack, Cigna senior vice president, U.S. Commercial. "Under his guidance our local team will continue to move Cigna forward as the partner of choice in health care."

With over 30 years of experience in the health care industry, John most recently served as CEO & Managing Partner of Quantum Reach and has held leadership roles at Aetna, Unum and Rockwell International.

A long-time leader in his community, John was named Father of the Year by the American Diabetes Association of Atlanta, and was selected for the Executive Leadership Council which represents the Top 700 African-American executives in the U.S. He earned an MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University. John regularly returns to Pepperdine as a guest instructor for the University's Micro-Enterprise Program serving the homeless community.

