HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wesley Brooks is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Real Estate Professional for his work in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of his work at Coldwell Banker of the Valley in North Alabama.

John Wesley Brooks

Mr. Brooks has been in the real estate industry, actively serving the Huntsville metro area community for 19 years. He is a current member of the Coldwell Banker International President's Premiere, the National Association of Realtors and the local North Alabama MLS Board. In addition, he is a 2022 Relocation Specialist as Realogy Partner Programs Certified. He is also certified as a Luxury Homes Specialist, and a participating agent of AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy. He has been trained to live by the code of ethics in the Real Estate Industry and in his personal life. He always strives to serve his clients and friends better.

Mr. Brooks has worked independently, starting his career working as a Real Estate Agent for Landmark Realty Center, a family-owned real estate company, back in 2005, and then merged with Exit Realty of the Valley. John Wesley Brooks has also worked as a Real Estate Auctioneer with Roebuck Auction. He has worked on the development of sixteen new-home construction projects since 2011. Expanding his portfolio, Mr. Brooks has purchased over 65 multifamily properties as an Independent Real Estate Investor since 2018.

Awards for his achievements include 2021 Top 1% of Coldwell Banker Agents Internationally, as President Premiere, #1 Realtor for 2021 at Coldwell Banker of the Valley in Huntsville, Alabama, for serving more than 80 families and individuals in their real estate journey selling more than 114 properties. Other awards given include Agent Magazine Award 2020, Who's Who In America Business Award 2021, Top 5% of Realtors in Huntsville from HomeSnap from 2020 to 2022, and Top 4 Agents in Huntsville, Madison, and North Alabama, 2019 International President's Elite: Coldwell Banker Top Ranked Sales Professional In The Network, and 2020 International President's Elite: Coldwell Banker Top Sales Professional. Being part of Coldwell Banker, Mr. Brooks has also won many awards throughout the years, including the Winner of the Women's Choice Award in 2021.

He has been working at Coldwell Banker since 2010, where he loves to help families and individuals build their dream of homeownership from new construction to pre-existing properties. He recently facilitated numerous multifamily property sales and earned over $85 million in sales from 2017 to 2021. He is proud to have completed over $179 million in real estate sales throughout his career and has been on the Top #2 in Listings from 2017 to 2021.

Starting in 2005, Mr. Brooks began working as a Real Estate Industry Auctioneer at Roebuck Auctions Alabama Division, where he currently still does Real Estate auctioneering. From 2010 to 2012, he worked as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sunshine Aerospace, creating space legislation for future generations. He has done several fundraisers and charity auctions across the Tennessee Valley.

In the Brooks household, Real Estate has been the family business. Mr. Brooks gained inspiration from his grandmother, who founded the Landmark Realty Center in 1959 and was the first woman President of the Huntsville Board of Realtors. His family has been serving the North Alabama and Tennessee areas since 1972.

Mr. Brooks earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Advertising, and Business at the University of South Alabama in 2003. He later gained additional certification as a Certified International Luxury Home Specialist and E Pro certification for Internet Marketing and Advertising. Mr. Brooks currently works as an Independent Real Estate Investor, Agent, and Property Manager at Coldwell Banker of the Valley. He helps his clients build their dream homes, find new houses, or sell their current properties. His expertise is in residential properties, luxury homes, new constructions, and relocations.

On a personal note, Mr. Brooks is happily married to his Colombian wife, and together they have two children, Isabella and John Patrick. He enjoys Auburn Tigers Football during his free time, as this is a tradition in the Brooks family. He is also a fan of Atlanta Braves Baseball and the local Trash Pandas Baseball Team in Huntsville. In addition, he enjoys participating in softball teams and skiing in the mountains of Utah, Colorado, and Montana.

Mr. Brooks would like to travel more and is currently writing a book he plans to publish soon. For more information, visit johnwesleybrooksrealestate.com, or you can reach him directly at [email protected] or 256-797-2283.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who