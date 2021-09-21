John Wharton Joins Peak Nano as Senior Advisor

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Nanosystems, LLC, a nano-layered polymer film company, announced today the addition of Major General John F. Wharton, U.S. Army (Ret), as a Senior Advisor for the company.

"John Wharton is a great addition to the Peak team and will add significant expertise in engaging with not only our government partners, but the many international partners and nations where he has relationships," said CEO, Jim Welsh. "He has extensive experience in leadership, technology, innovation and logistics, and will help Peak drive engagement in the military and government sectors leveraging his long history of success in those agencies."

"John will be a critical player for Peak to gain access to important military programs and suppliers for our Optics and Films businesses," said President, Chad Lewis. John's extensive knowledge of technology and supply chains will allow him to advocate and seek programs where Peak's technical products can have major impact to the future of military and government applications.

In his last military assignment, General Wharton served as Commanding General of the United States Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) now Combat Capabilities Development Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. There he led 13,800 scientists, engineers, and support personnel at more than 100 global locations controlling 75% of the Army's R&D budget. While there, he won and led five of the seven Presidents of the United States (POTUS) National Manufacturing Innovative Institutes, a program to stimulate the nation's economy by rapid technology development and transfer. He also ran the Science, Technology, Education Mathematics (STEM), Educational Outreach Programs (AEOP), HBCU, Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) and Technology Transfer (STTR) programs for the Army.

Internationally, General Wharton advises and develops strategies for countries to position them and assure their economic stability and future. He is widely known in the U.S. Department of State, USAID, and the United Nations for his work in technology solutions in support of humanitarian assistance and future sustainable development goals.

"I am very excited to join Peak Nanosystems. Peak's nanotechnology and one-of-a-kind foundry strengthens the U.S.'s technology and industrial capacity made in the United States under a trusted supply chain," said General Wharton.

