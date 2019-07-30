John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum Is Back On Digital August 23 And 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD September 10 From Lionsgate
The Super-Assassin is Back on Digital August 23 and on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, and DVD on September 10 from Lionsgate®
Keanu Reeves Leads the Explosive $320 Million Global Box Office Smash Hit, Making It The Highest Grossing Film in the Franchise
4K Ultra HD to Include Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®
"Insanely explosive, two-fisted exhilaration" -- Brian Truitt, USA Today
Tick Tock, Mr. Wick
Jul 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wick reloads for another worldwide smash hit when John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrives on Digital August 23 and on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand September 10 from global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B). The highly anticipated third film in the blockbuster John Wick franchise is an action-packed, international thrill ride that is now Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh™.
The film stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, Speed, Point Break), Oscar® winner Halle Berry (2001, Best Actress, Monster's Ball), Oscar® nominee Laurence Fishburne (1993, Best Actor, What's Love Got to Do with It), Marc Dacascos (TV's "Hawaii Five-O," Brotherhood of the Wolf, Only the Strong), Asia Kate Dillon (TV's "Orange is the New Black," "Billions," "Younger"), Lance Reddick (White House Down, Jonah Hex, TV's "American Horror Story"), with Oscar® winner Anjelica Huston (1985, Best Supporting Actress, Prizzi's Honor), and Golden Globe® winner Ian McShane (2005, Best Television Actor – Drama Series, TV's "Deadwood").
Super assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million price tag on his head after killing a member of the High Table, the shadowy international assassins' guild. Now excommunicado, and with an army of the world's most ruthless hit men and women on his trail, John must find a way to survive in this third chapter of the adrenaline-fueled action series.
Erik Davis from Fandago raved, "[it's] hands down, one of the year's best action movies." Take home John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and immerse yourself in the thrilling world with exclusive special features, including all-new featurettes that explore the mythology and over-the-top action of the John Wick expanded universe. Dive into the hidden world of Killer Ballerinas, Shinobi, and the Bowery King, learn the intense planning that went into the film's incredible horse chase sequence and "dog-fu" fight sequences, and even get an editing master class with director Chad Stahelski and editor Evan Schiff! Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.
The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.
4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- "Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table" Featurette
- "Excommunicado" Featurette
- "Check Your Sights" Featurette
- "Saddle Up Wick" Featurette
- "Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits" Featurette
- "Continental in the Desert" Featurette
- "Dog Fu" Featurette
- "House of Transparency" Featurette
- "Shot by Shot" Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer #1
- Theatrical Trailer #2
- John Wick Hex Game Trailer
- "Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex" Featurette
DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
For Artwork: www.lionsgatepublicity.com/home-entertainment/john_wick_3
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D_QAWa8QoY
Website: www.johnwick.movie/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnwickmovie/
Instagram: @johnwickmovie
Twitter: @JohnWickMovie
#JohnWick3
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2019
Title Copyright: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum © 2019, Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2019 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Type: Theatrical Release
Rating: R for pervasive strong violence, and some language.
Genre: Action
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, English SDH
Feature Run Time: 130 Minutes
4K Ultra HD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation with Dolby Vision
BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation
DVD Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation
4K Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio™, English Descriptive Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening
BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening
DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
ABOUT LIONSGATE
The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.
