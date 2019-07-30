John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum Is Back On Digital August 23 And 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD September 10 From Lionsgate

The film stars Keanu Reeves ( The Matrix , Speed , Point Break ), Oscar ® winner Halle Berry (2001, Best Actress, Monster's Ball ), Oscar ® nominee Laurence Fishburne (1993, Best Actor, What's Love Got to Do with It ), Marc Dacascos (TV's "Hawaii Five-O," Brotherhood of the Wolf , Only the Strong ), Asia Kate Dillon (TV's "Orange is the New Black," "Billions," "Younger"), Lance Reddick ( White House Down , Jonah Hex , TV's "American Horror Story"), with Oscar ® winner Anjelica Huston (1985, Best Supporting Actress, Prizzi's Honor ), and Golden Globe ® winner Ian McShane (2005, Best Television Actor – Drama Series, TV's "Deadwood").

Super assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million price tag on his head after killing a member of the High Table, the shadowy international assassins' guild. Now excommunicado, and with an army of the world's most ruthless hit men and women on his trail, John must find a way to survive in this third chapter of the adrenaline-fueled action series.

Erik Davis from Fandago raved, "[it's] hands down, one of the year's best action movies." Take home John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and immerse yourself in the thrilling world with exclusive special features, including all-new featurettes that explore the mythology and over-the-top action of the John Wick expanded universe. Dive into the hidden world of Killer Ballerinas, Shinobi, and the Bowery King, learn the intense planning that went into the film's incredible horse chase sequence and "dog-fu" fight sequences, and even get an editing master class with director Chad Stahelski and editor Evan Schiff! Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

"Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table" Featurette

"Excommunicado" Featurette

"Check Your Sights" Featurette

"Saddle Up Wick" Featurette

"Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits" Featurette

"Continental in the Desert" Featurette

"Dog Fu" Featurette

"House of Transparency" Featurette

"Shot by Shot" Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

Game Trailer "Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex" Featurette

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

"Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table" Featurette

"Excommunicado" Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

Game Trailer "Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex" Featurette

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2019

Title Copyright: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum © 2019, Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2019 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Type: Theatrical Release

Rating: R for pervasive strong violence, and some language.

Genre: Action

Closed-Captioned: N/A

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, English SDH

Feature Run Time: 130 Minutes

4K Ultra HD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation with Dolby Vision

BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation

DVD Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation

4K Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio™, English Descriptive Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening

BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

