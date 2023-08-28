John Wick: Chapter 4 and All Quiet on the Western Front are Motion Picture Winners at the 10th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

'1923,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus' Win For Television

Steven Spielberg, The Creative Coalition, Beth Tate, and Dow Griffith Receive Special Honors

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announced the winners of its 10th Annual LMGI Awards tonight. The Motion Picture winners were John Wick: Chapter 4 (filmed throughout Berlin, Paris, New York City, Japan and Jordan) and All Quiet on the Western Front (filmed in Czech Republic and Germany). The Television Series winners were "1923" (filmed in Montana, South Africa, Malta and Kenya), "The White Lotus: Season 2" (filmed in Sicily, Italy) and "The Last of Us" (filmed around Alberta, Canada). Icelandair Stopover "Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave" (filmed in Iceland) won for Commercial and The Alberta Film Commissions and Calgary Economic Development for "The Last of Us" (filmed around Alberta, Canada) was awarded the Outstanding Film Commission Award. The awards ceremony and reception took place at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. This year also marks the LMGI's 20th anniversary.

Director Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren at the LMGI 10th Anniversary Awards. Steven Spielberg was honored with the Eva Monley Award at the 10th Anniversary LMGI Awards

For Photos, Videos and Press Release Available CLICK HERE

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. The LMGI is a professional international non-profit organization of location managers and not a labor union or guild.

Academy Award®-winning director, producer and writer Steven Spielberg, the master storyteller and legendary pioneer of the modern blockbuster motion picture, received the prestigious Eva Monley Award virtually, honoring his more than four decades of extraordinary award-winning work. Presenting the award to Mr. Spielberg was longtime Spielberg collaborator and Oscarâ-winning Production Designer Rick Carter (Jurassic Park, The Fablemans).

The Creative Coalition was honored with the Humanitarian Award for its dedication to utilizing Arts and Entertainment to promote social change. The organization leverages its diverse membership from all sectors of the entertainment industry to make a meaningful impact on the world. The award was presented by Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Flight Attendant") and Steven Weber ("Chicago Med," "13 Reasons Why"). Accepting on behalf of The Creative Coalition was CEO Robin Bronk and President Tim Daly.

Academy Award-winning director Taylor Hackford (An Officer and a Gentleman, Proof of Life) presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (Bourne Legacy, Jumanji), honored for his lifetime career of over 65 motion pictures whose locations span the globe.

The 2023 Trailblazer Award was awarded to Location Scout and LMGI co-founding member Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210), spotlighting her trailblazing work in the inception, formation and continued support of the LMGI as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, as well as her stellar location scouting career. Presenting Tate with the award was Location Manager JJ Levine ("Eternals," "Loot") and Location Manager Diane Friedman ("Star Trek: Generations").

Additional presenters included Jaclyn Philpott (AFCI Executive Director), Academy Award-nominated Production Designer Stefan Dechant (Kong: Skull Island, Pacific Rim: Uprising), Academy Award- nominated Production Designer Jeannine Oppewall (L.A. Confidential, Catch Me if You Can), Director Patrick Cady ("Interrogation," "Bosch"), Director Hanelle M. Culpepper ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Big Sky,") and Emmy- nominated Filmmaker David Freid ("Guns Found Here," "High Chaparral").

2023 LMGI AWARDS HONOREES:

Steven Spielberg

EVA MONLEY AWARD

The Creative Coalition

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Dow Griffith, LMGI

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Beth Tate, LMGI

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

2023 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

"1923"

D. Zachary Heine, LMGI

Johan Van Der Walt

Joseph Formosa Randon, LMGI

James Crowley

Eduard Klarenbeek

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

"The Last of Us"

Jason Nolan, LMGI

Mohammad Qazzaz, LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES

"The White Lotus – Season 2"

Piernicola Pinnola, LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Petr Růčka, LMGI

Marek Řídel

Jan Ondrovčák, LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

John Wick: Chapter 4

Simon Daniel, LMGI

Pascal Ricuolt

Antonin Depardieu

Ghaith Al-kurdi

Daisei Susami

Morgan Roche

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

"The Last of Us"

The Alberta Film Commissions

Calgary Economic Development

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Icelandair Stopover "Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave"

Jón Ólafur Lindsay

This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media. Co-Chairs of this year's LMGI Awards are LMGI President John Rakich ("See," "Shadowhunters," "The Expanse"), and Supervising Location Manager Robin Citrin (Barbie, The Gray Man, Shutter Island).

The Title sponsors of the LMGI Awards are NEOM, Polish Film Institute and Studio Air + Power. Additional proud sponsors include Diamond: Film AlUla, Fox Studio Lot; Platinum: 5 Star Film Locations, H.C. Armenian and Mediterranean Restaurant, Skye Rentals, Universal Production Services; Gold: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia; Directors Guild of Canada, Ontario; Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Honolulu Film Office, NorthStar Moving, ON-SET Disposals, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Riverside County Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Trilith Studios, William F. White International Inc.; Silver: Alberta Film Commission, Calgary Economic Development, Directors Guild of Canada, Alberta; Edmonton Screen Industries Office, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Giggster Select, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Mat Men, Production Security Services, Reel Security, San Antonio Film Commission, USVI Film Office, Westchester County NY Tourism & Film; Bronze: California Film Commission, Classic Tents & Events, Directors Guild of Canada, National, Hotel ERWIN, Inland Empire Film Services, Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica, Menifee Film Office, Montana Film Office, Palihotel Culver City, Palihotel Westwood Village, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Solar Studios, Toni Maier On Location, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture; Viceroy Santa Monica, Wrigley Media Group; Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine|SHOOTonline, Variety, The Wrap.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and X (Twitter)@TheLMGI).

Contact:

Cheri Warner

8187608995

364461@email4pr.com

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International, LMGI