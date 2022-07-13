John Worthington Joins Jackpocket as VP of Interactive Gaming

"We are thrilled to welcome John and tap into his extensive leadership, operational, and regulatory experience to usher Jackpocket's expansion into casino and other iGaming products," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "With John at the helm, we're investigating the game formats and features that will resonate with lottery players and look forward to bringing a truly seamless gaming experience to our players."

Worthington will lead the strategic direction and manage operations of Jackpocket's new iGaming product offerings and drive revenue growth across new and existing markets. Jackpocket is targeting 2023 for the launch of its online casino product in New Jersey.

"Jackpocket is the proven leader in the digital lottery space, and I'm proud to join the team during this time of exciting product expansion," said John Worthington. "There is so much opportunity ahead to leverage products, features, and expertise throughout Jackpocket to extend that customer relationship through an innovative iGaming product, first in New Jersey and then in other markets."

Worthington, along with other members of Jackpocket's leadership team, is in attendance this week at SBC Summit North America in Secaucus.

On the foundation of Jackpocket's immense growth in 2021, the mobile gaming and lottery play space is headed toward a golden age this year. So far in 2022, Jackpocket has partnered with notable names and organizations such as the CO Rockies , Texas Rangers, and the NJ Devils to bring increased accessibility to the lottery. Available for lottery play in 12 states, Jackpocket recently hit a milestone of over $150 million in lottery prizes won using the Jackpocket app.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Jackpocket