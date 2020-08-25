John Zaso, DO, FAAP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Zaso, DO, FAAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pediatrician for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his devotion to patient-centered care at his Private Practice.

Situated at 611 Merrick Avenue, board-certified pediatrician Dr. Zaso is dedicated to offering top pediatric services in Nassau County. Throughout his acclaimed career, he has garnered 30 years of professional experience as a physician and gained extensive experience in private practice for 28 years. Highly regarded by his patients and peers, he was selected for the Patients' Choice Award in 2011 and Physician of Excellence.



Among his professional experiences, Dr. Zaso also serves as a clinical assistant professor at Hofstra University Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. Highly in demand, he maintains hospital appointments with NYU Winthrop, North Shore University Hospital, and Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Med Center.



To prepare for his career, Dr. Zaso attended the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine for a Doctorate of Medicine. Then, he went on to complete a residency and a fellowship at SUNY at Stonybrook. Following training, he gained board certification from the American Board of Pediatrics. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Zaso is also board-certified in Emergency Medical Services.



To stay up-to-date with the latest developments in pediatrics, Dr. Zaso is a Medical Consultant for News 12 Networks and serves as a member of the Nassau County Department of Health, Medical Society of the State of New York, and National Association of EMS Physicians. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.



Dr. Zaso dedicates this recognition to Dr. Paul Twist.



