BOISE, Idaho, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpriteRE LLC is pleased to announce the addition of John Zdanowski to its board of advisors. Adam Stein, CEO of SpriteRE, stated, "We're very fortunate to have added John to our board. John brings experience, insight and a proven track record of bringing companies through to successful exits. We are extremely pleased with his decision to join SpriteRE LLC."

John Zdanowski has extensive experience building successful online real estate companies. John led MarketLeader's IPO as the CFO, was on the board of RentJuice when it sold to Zillow for 130x revenue and was an advisor to the board of Movoto for several years culminating in its sale to http://recruit.jp. Most recently, John was a founding board member of Commissions Inc. and led its sale to Serent and subsequently, to Fidelity National Financial.

SpriteRE LLC is a financial technology provider that connects consumer direct lenders, online consumers and local real estate agents in a digital ecosystem. Herein, SpriteRE provides consumers with personalized concierge service while creating increased conversion rates for lenders and quality deal flow to agents.

Related Links

Website

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-zdanowski-joins-spritere-300640401.html

SOURCE SpriteRE LLC

Related Links

http://www.spritere.com

