John Zink Teams with B&W to Offer Complete Steam-Generation Systems

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Zink Hamworthy Combustion® (JZHC) announced today a strategic collaboration agreement with The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W) to provide design, installation and air-source testing services for steam-generation systems utilizing JZHC's Coen® brand. Customers will now be able to call on Coen to manage their entire project, start to finish.

The agreement pairs JZHC's advanced, ultra-low-NOx Coen burners with B&W's industry leading water-tube package boilers, which both companies will offer to their customers.

"Until now, customers have had to oversee multiple companies for engineering, equipment manufacturing, installation, start-up, and emissions testing," said Jason Cardoza, Coen Vice President. "Working alongside B&W will allow us to simplify the process by managing the entire scope as one comprehensive project, giving customers a single source with more capabilities than anyone in the industry."

Over the last 50 years, emissions regulations have grown increasingly stringent. The combustion expertise needed to meet these standards should be at the forefront of the overall system planning and development. Coen can leverage its extensive combustion expertise from having installations in more than 15,000 sites worldwide to engineer the entire system for optimized steam production and emissions control from the very beginning.

"John Zink and its Coen brand are the leaders in ultra-low-NOx emissions burners and complex fuel applications," Cardoza said. "Leading with this expertise, rather than subcontracting it as just another piece of the process, will minimize startup delays and performance issues."

Cardoza also noted the extensive expertise B&W brings to the table. For more than 150 years, the company has been a global leader in advanced boiler technologies and has supplied more than 5,000 package and industrial boilers to customers around the world.

"B&W and John Zink have enjoyed a strong relationship on many projects over many years, so this teaming agreement was a natural fit for us," said Brandy Johnson, B&W Vice President of Global Projects. "Our companies are the industry leaders in our respective areas of expertise, and by working together, we can offer our customers unmatched reliability and value - as well as streamlined sourcing, engineering, manufacturing and installation - for their project's boiler needs."

About John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

JZHC is a global leader in emissions-control and clean-air combustion systems. Trusted worldwide, JZHC has more installed equipment than any other manufacturer in the industry. Its Coen brand is synonymous with market-leading boiler burner technology for the power and industrial markets. For more information, including details on locations we can offer Turnkey/Installation services, visit johnzinkhamworthy.com.

About Babcock & Willcox

Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Learn more at www.babcock.com.

SOURCE John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

Related Links

https://www.johnzinkhamworthy.com

