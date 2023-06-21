Johnna Weary Joins ProspectCloud as COO & SVP of Partnerships

WESTON Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProspectCloud has recruited Johnna Weary, who brings years of senior-level operations and marketing experience at EducationDynamics and JMH Consulting, to serve as the firm's Chief Operating Officer and SVP of Partnerships.

"Johnna is a tech-savvy strategic thinker, an inspiring team leader, and an operations process guru, but she is above all a relationship builder," said ProspectCloud CEO Oren Pinhas. "That combination makes her invaluable both to our growing company and to our wide range of corporate and higher education clients who will benefit from Johnna's partnership in building pipelines, campaigns, and revenue."

"In my role at ProspectCloud, I am dedicated to creating alignment between people, processes, and technology. Increased efficiency and optimized processes are core aspects of how I can help ProspectCloud deliver excellent service to our clients," said Weary. "I'm especially excited to share thoughtful recruitment strategies to help higher education clients stabilize and grow their degree-seeking enrollments."

Johnna Weary has a remarkable background in the higher education sector, starting with her tenure at JMH Consulting, where she worked closely with university clients across the United States and Canada. During her 10 years with JMH Consulting, she successfully designed and implemented digital marketing strategies, achieving consistent enrollment growth. She then devoted five years to supporting partner relationships and driving marketing and operational performance in her leadership roles at EducationDynamics.

Throughout her career, Johnna Weary has brought insightful thought leadership to the industry, contributing to conferences and publications, including UPCEA, AMA Symposium for Higher Ed, Insights EDU and The Evolllution. Johnna's expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike. She is deeply committed to fostering a positive and inclusive organizational culture, prioritizing client success, and driving meaningful growth.

About ProspectCloud

ProspectCloud is a specialized lead research organization providing bespoke market research and analysis, lead information, and communications consulting for High Growth, Technology, Political, Business, Healthcare and Higher Education clients. We help our clients discover the deeper connective tissue between their best customers to identify and source their ideal sales contacts. We curate high proclivity sales leads and educate clients on humanizing the sales funnel to create authentic relationships between brands and customers. ProspectCloud consulting empowers clients with the access and know-how to go beyond traditional direct marketing efforts to effectively use a blend of purposeful strategies and channels to develop contacts into community. For thoughtful organizations seeking to spend time only with their most promising opportunities, ProspectCloud customizes solutions that transform prospects into purchasers.

Higher Education Practice

The "learner first" mission of ProspectCloud's Higher Education Practice is to facilitate a symbiotic relationship that serves our clients' most valued stakeholder: prospective students. With ProspectCloud, graduate school Enrollment, Admissions, and Marketing leaders unlock new recruitment pipelines with high quality prospective students and build authentic connections between the pre-active student, the employer community and their university.

500+ Masters, MBA, and Executive programs have successfully engaged with ProspectCloud to increase yield and impact classroom diversity and persistence, while reducing their blended cost per enroll and their dependence on over-broad tactics.

