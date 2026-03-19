Johnnie-O Signs Matthew Stafford as First Professional Football Ambassador

RALEIGH, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie-O, the premium lifestyle apparel brand rooted in East Coast tradition, West Coast casual, and Midwest grit, is excited to announce the signing of MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford as its latest professional athlete ambassador.

Matthew Stafford wearing the Johnnie-O NFL Collection. Matthew Stafford (left) with Johnnie-O founder John O'Donnell (right).

The partnership celebrates Stafford's storied football career, from his standout collegiate days at the University of Georgia to becoming a champion on professional football's biggest stage. His journey — from Georgia Bulldog to professional football champion — makes him a natural fit for both the Johnnie-O Collegiate Collection, featuring officially licensed gear for more than 200 colleges and universities, and the NFL Collection, featuring all 32 professional teams.

"Matthew was a pretty easy call for our first pro football ambassador," said John O'Donnell, founder of Johnnie-O. "Georgia Bulldog, serious golfer, and a true champion in life — he checks every box. He and his family just get what we are all about. We're really excited to have him be a part of the Johnnie-O family."

Fans can expect to see Stafford in Johnnie-O year-round on the golf course, at marquee events like the American Century Championship, and in select pre-game looks during the 2026 football season. When repping his teams, Matthew's favorite styles from the lineup include the Los Angeles Rams Motion Performance ¼ Zip, and the University of Georgia Talon Hoodie. On the course, Matthew can often be found wearing the Lyndonn Stripe polo in Johnnie-O's best-selling performance jersey fabric.

"I've been wearing Johnnie-O on the course for a while now, so when the chance to partner came up it was an easy yes," said quarterback Matthew Stafford. "Whether I'm out playing golf or just trying to keep up with four daughters, it's the kind of brand that just fits the way I live off the field. And now with the NFL Collection, being able to rep the team I play for is a huge bonus."

Stafford joins Johnnie-O's growing roster of ambassadors that includes PGA Tour players Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston and Scott Stallings, MLB All-Star Mason Miller and creators Peter Finch, St. André Golf, Blair Wheeler and Danny Maude.

"Our ambassador partnerships are very intentional, and Matthew is exactly the kind of person we had in mind when we launched our NFL Collection last fall," said Dave Neville, senior vice president of marketing at Johnnie-O. "Signing our first professional football ambassador at this moment in Johnnie-O's growth feels right, and Matthew's reach across football, golf and lifestyle opens doors for us with a whole new audience."

Shop Stafford's favorite styles at select Johnnie-O retail locations or online at www.johnnie-o.com.

About Johnnie-O:

Johnnie-O, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA and with a significant presence in Raleigh, NC, was founded in 2005 by John O'Donnell as a premium lifestyle brand rooted in East Coast tradition, West Coast casual, and Midwest grit to create a perfect blend of high-quality product offerings for all of life's occasions. Johnnie-O currently offers a wide range of premium apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women and boys. Collections include polos, button-downs featuring the patented "Tweener Button," bottoms, swim, outerwear, a line of performance gear for the active lifestyle and a robust licensed business across the NFL, NHL, MLB, and the NCAA. Johnnie-O is available online at www.Johnnie-O.com and in-store at 16 and growing locations, alongside hundreds of specialty retailers, and thousands of golf and racquet clubs across the United States. For more information, visit Johnnie-O.com or follow @johnnieobrand.

SOURCE Johnnie-O