Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Moves Lily's Toy Box for Free

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When moving day came for local nonprofit Lily's Toy Box, Houston's Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage did the move for free. "Lily, the amazing young lady who made it her mission to see that children enduring difficult situations can enjoy the simple pleasure of a toy, needed to move to a bigger space better equipped to serve her family and nonprofit," said Brandon Melia, President of Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage. "When we heard about Lily's heart for helping others, we wanted to give back to her."

Lily's Toy Box is in good hands with Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage being rated multiple times as one of the top three moving companies in the city. The family-owned business has been serving the Houston community for over fifty years and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "We work hard at what we do to be the best, and we want to honor those like Lily who do the same to make the world we live in a better place," continued Melia.

Over the last four years or so Lily's nonprofit has given more than 2,000 toys away to an estimated 500 children in Texas. "We are fortunate to be in a position to serve those who serve others, and for us, that is one of the best parts of the job." Melia concluded.

An accredited BBB business since 1982, Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage has an excellent reputation throughout the greater Houston area and all of Texas. Located at 2527 Fairway Park Dr. in Houston, the company offers moving services throughout the Houston area, including Katy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Conroe, Cypress, Humble, Kingwood and Spring. For more information, call Brandon Melia at (713) 683-8585 or visit http://www.jtmeliamoving.com/.

