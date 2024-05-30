JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL AND DEVEREUX GOLF DROP FIRST EVER CAPSULE COLLECTION TO CELEBRATE A NEW ERA FOR A TIMELESS DUO - SCOTCH & GOLF

The 'Johnnie Walker Golf Collection' celebrates the game as it swings towards a more vibrant, accessible, fashionable and social future, reflecting the next generation of Scotch whisky drinkers and golfers

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one blended Scotch whisky, is reigniting its roots in golf - a game it has been associated with for over a century - by bringing its bold, progressive spirit to the beloved game. 'The Johnnie Walker Clubhouse' – the brand's latest golf program – is designed to excite the next generation of 21+ golfers and celebrate a progressive new era of the sport, which has become more inclusive, vibrant, and straight up more fun.

To tee off, Johnnie Walker has teamed up with trendsetting golf apparel co-founders and brothers, Will and Bert Brunner of Devereux Golf, to create the first of three capsule collections that push the boundaries of what Scotch and golf can be. The 'Johnnie Walker Golf Collection' features hand stitched snapback hats, t-shirts with bold graphics, and a golf towel in striking colors. Each item brings modern yet functional fashion to the green by incorporating stylish outfitting options that capture the essence of modern golfing while honoring its rich heritage. This collaboration celebrates the enduring bond between old and young, paying homage to the traditions of the past while embracing the energy of the future. Shop the collection devereuxgolf.com/collections/johnnie-walker.

"When Johnnie Walker reached out to collaborate, we were instantly in. Devereux Golf is all about the freedom of the game and bringing people together, what better way to do that than with the perfect accouterment to the game – Johnnie Walker," said Devereux co-founder Bert Brunner. "When we started the company in 2013, it was in the hopes of making golf a more exciting, inclusive and inviting sport. Creatively speaking, this collaboration is the perfect partnership since Johnnie Walker and Devereux are two brands that have a deep, abiding love for the sport and a commitment to push culture forward," added Devereux co-founder Will Brunner.

In addition to Johnnie Walker and Devereux capsule collections that will drop over the next 18 months, 'The Johnnie Walker Clubhouse' will engage next-gen Scotch drinkers and golfers with elevated hospitality experiences at major golf tournaments across the country. The brand is also partnering with Hypegolf as the presenting sponsor of the Hypegolf Invitational LA 2024 and several other culture forward events throughout the season.

"Golf has never been more popular, and brands like Devereux Golf are welcoming all different types of people to experience the sport in fun, new ways, just like we aim to do with Scotch," said Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker and Buchanan's at Diageo North America. "We are excited to team up with Devereux to reimagine the future of the game through innovative cocktails, fresh lifestyle apparel and fan experiences on and off the course."

Whether experiencing 'The Johnnie Walker Clubhouse' at a tournament, or playing a round with friends, you can responsibly enjoy these reimagined classic cocktails that toast the enduring connection between Scotch and Golf.

The KEEP WALKING 18 is an indulgent fusion of flavors that elegantly combines the rich, peaty notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label with the zingy freshness of lime cordial. The whisky's inherent smokiness perfectly complements the spicy kick of ginger beer, while the Angostura bitters add a complex layer of aromatic herbs and spices.

is an indulgent fusion of flavors that elegantly combines the rich, peaty notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label with the zingy freshness of lime cordial. The whisky's inherent smokiness perfectly complements the spicy kick of ginger beer, while the Angostura bitters add a complex layer of aromatic herbs and spices. The Johnnie Palmer offers a unique twist on the traditional Arnold Palmer by blending the smooth, smoky undertones of Johnnie Walker Black Label with the classic, crisp flavors of lemonade and ice cream. The result is light tasting and sweet — the perfect cocktail to enjoy on a sunny afternoon.

offers a unique twist on the traditional by blending the smooth, smoky undertones of Johnnie Walker Black Label with the classic, crisp flavors of lemonade and ice cream. The result is light tasting and sweet — the perfect cocktail to enjoy on a sunny afternoon. Blue in One brings a touch of luxury to the green. Served neat on a golf ball rock to enjoy the rich character of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Johnnie Walker and Devereux previewed the first capsule collection at the Charles Schwab Challenge Memorial Day Weekend at the Colonial Golf Course's 14th Green, where invited guests 21+ could see the merchandise enjoy the tournament while sipping on 'The Johnnie Walker Clubhouse' cocktails. To find out where Johnnie Walker will be showing up next and how fans new and old can be part of the programming this summer and beyond, visit johnniewalker.com/clubhouse.

ABOUT JOHNNIE WALKER

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand, enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavor and quality above else.

Six generations of skilled Master Blenders have pioneered and crafted bold new flavors that have transformed a small Scottish grocery store business, founded in 1820, into an international whisky business selling stylish, authentic, and iconic blends.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for nearly 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2019), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT DEVEREUX GOLF

Devereux is a cultural golf brand founded in 2013 by brothers, Robert and Will Brunner, whose aim is to bring a fresh take to the stale world of golf. At Devereux, we love the game, respect the sport, and honor the traditions, but we welcome the next generation of golfers who are breaking stigmas and outdated standards. As golf culture evolves, and younger more diverse players engage in the game, Devereux is committed to offering apparel and accessories that cater to them- both from a style perspective and price point. Devereux's apparel represents the ever-welcomed melding of streetwear and golf; a combination that inspired the brand to move away from the country club scene and embrace the freedom to create quality clothing and accessories for the kind of golf we like; the kind where you untuck your shirt, wear your hat backwards and leave your belt at home. Follow along with the movement by visiting devereuxgolf.com or follow @DevereuxGolf on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

