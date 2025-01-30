JOHNNIE WALKER BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY AND RONNY CHIENG CELEBRATE LUNAR NEW YEAR, HONORING TRADITIONS WHILE MAKING THEM YOUR OWN FOR A MEMORABLE CELEBRATION

Johnnie Walker continues its tradition with a limited edition Blue Label Lunar New Year bottle designed by James Jean, inviting whisky lovers to gift, savor and celebrate the Year of the Snake

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one blended Scotch whisky, is celebrating the occasion by bringing a touch of humor and heart to the holiday in partnership with Emmy-winning correspondent from The Daily Show and actor/comedian from Interior Chinatown Ronny Chieng. With the arrival of the Year of the Snake – symbolizing wisdom and transformation – Johnnie Walker and Ronny are embracing the evolving customs that reflect the dynamic spirit of the season, honoring both tradition and progress.

Watch Ronny Chieng and Hannah Pham Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Snake

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/johnniewalker/9315051-en-johnnie-walker-blended-scotch-whisky-ronny-chieng-celebrate-lunar-new-year

This year marks the 12th anniversary of Johnnie Walker's celebration of Lunar New Year with a limited edition bottle release: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Snake. Designed in collaboration with visionary artist James Jean, the bottle completes the entire Lunar New Year Zodiac cycle, further cementing Johnnie Walker's roots in community celebration and collaboration with progressive partners in traditional spaces to help shape the future.

"I'm proud to contribute to such an iconic tradition of the brand again this year, reflecting the spirit of progress that is at the heart of Johnnie Walker Blue Label," says James Jean. "For this year's design, I wanted to capture the energy and idea of renewal associated with the Year of the Snake by bringing a fresh perspective that still honored the deep cultural significance of the holiday."

Alongside this year's release, Ronny brings his signature sharp wit and fresh perspective to the season's celebrations while reflecting on a deeper meaning of the holiday. Sharing personal traditions with his wife Hannah Pham, they celebrate with family, food and Johnnie Walker Blue Label which they savor in a Golden Orange Old Fashioned, a twist on their favorite cocktail. Their continued customs include exchanging gifts and preparing 'Yu Sheng', a vibrant dish incorporating ingredients symbolizing prosperity, longevity and abundance.

"Lunar New Year is all about coming together to celebrate and honor family traditions, but it also offers an opportunity to evolve those customs," says Ronny Chieng. " Hannah and I are very happy to welcome Johnnie Walker into our Lunar New Year celebrations, making new traditions uniquely our own."

In the spirit of coming together, Johnnie Walker is also launching the next iteration of 'The Johnnie Walker Blue List', a digital guide that showcases the best bars and restaurants to enjoy Blue Label cocktails and food pairings in cities across the U.S. This year, the 'Blue List' will spotlight establishments to help fans celebrate and savor the new year as well as where to find this year's limited edition Year of the Snake Blue Label bottle to elevate gift giving with loved ones 21+.

"Created in collaboration with progressive partners in traditional spaces, The 'Blue List' invites fans to actively participate in the future of the celebration, offering a fresh way to honor Lunar New Year traditions while supporting the communities that celebrate it - embodying Johnnie Walker's iconic 'Keep Walking' message of embracing progress and moving culture forward," says Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker at Diageo North America. "By spotlighting these restaurants and bars and tapping into their culinary and local trend expertise, we're able to recognize their impact on the culinary scene and push the boundaries of how Scotch whisky can be enjoyed, inspiring new ways to celebrate and connect."

Bars and restaurants in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Chicago will offer these dynamic pairings, providing fans 21+ with a flavorful way to celebrate the holiday while supporting the community's local businesses.

For more information about Johnnie Walker's Lunar New Year celebrations and the 'Blue List', visit johnniewalker.com/en-us/keep-walking/the-blue-list and follow @JohnnieWalkerUS.

ABOUT JOHNNIE WALKER:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number 1 Scotch Whisky brand* (IWSR 2023) & the world's number one International Spirits Brand* (IWSR 2023 Relative Market Share), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavor and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Blonde, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 22 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2023). Johnnie Walker is also the number one best-selling Scotch and number one trending Scotch (Drinks International, 2024).

*By RSV 2023

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE DIAGEO North America