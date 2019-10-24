Johnny Andrade's New Book Gods Under the Likeness of Man, is an Impressive Work that Warns About Lies and Deceptions within the Church

Johnny Andrade tells us: "I hope with all my heart that this book is a blessing for your life. In this book we want to alert the church of the Lord, playing trumpet against the lie of Satan and the errors of movements that arise daily as a result of these final days and that have infested and mined the people of the Lord; we are seeing that a majority of writers are only given the task of writing motivational things and extreme blessings for the human being and the church, but nothing to alert the people against the lies and deceptions of apostasy movements that have subtly gotten into the church of the Lord, and to meet the false ministers and rapacious wolves dressed as sheep, and to shout at people, so that they do not fall into the deep abysses of lies and doctrines of demons, in this book we talk about what looks at diary in the church, topics like:

Idolatry inside the house of God.

The great competition of titles.

Baal instead of God.

False anointing.

The truth will remain forever"

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Johnny Andrade's wonderful book Gods Under the Likeness of Man, enlighten our hearts and minds with warnings about the movements of apostasy that have subtly gotten into the church of the Lord.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase Gods Under the Likeness of Man at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

