Johnny B Haircare Deals for Prime Day 2019

LANSING, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based men's haircare brand, Johnny B, have announced their deals for the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale running July 15th and 16th.

Johnny B has been a leading name in men's haircare products in barbershops around the nation since 1994. With an emphasis on high-quality ingredients, Johnny B is all about authenticity and consumer satisfaction.

The entire line of Johnny B hair, skin, and beard care products is 20% off through Top Shelf Brand's Amazon storefront. The only authorized Amazon distributor of Johnny B's products, Top Shelf Brand's coupons are applied in your Amazon cart once clipped from the product detail page.

Sale begins July 15th and runs until 11:59PM EDT July 16th.

Visit Johnny B's storefront here.

About Johnny B

For 25 years, Johnny B. has provided products that are made for barbershops, salons, and the men who visit them. Our commitment to community and excellence is unmatched.

SOURCE Johnny B