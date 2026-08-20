Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds Bring Mutiny For The Masses Tour to nugs with Exclusive Livestreams and Official Concert Audio

Fans can follow the entire tour with official concert audio from every stop and four exclusive livestreams throughout the fall

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, today announced an expansive streaming program surrounding Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds' Mutiny For The Masses tour, featuring official concert audio from every performance and four exclusive livestreams from select marquee stops throughout the fall.

Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds 2026 Livestreams Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds; Photo by Edwin Keeble

As the Mutiny For The Masses tour travels across the country, nugs will release official concert audio from every performance, allowing fans to follow the evolution of the band's live show from opening night through the finale. Four marquee performances will also stream live exclusively on nugs, giving subscribers front-row access to some of the tour's biggest moments as they happen. Each livestream will remain available on demand following the live broadcast, creating a growing video collection alongside the official concert recordings.

The exclusive livestream schedule includes:

September 15 – Greek Theatre | Berkeley, California

September 23 – Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

October 2 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

October 30 – Rupp Arena | Lexington, Kentucky

On the Mutiny For The Masses tour, Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds will take the stage for 29 dates across North America to play their new album, Mutiny After Midnight, live for audiences for the first time. The run begins September 4 at Austin's Moody Center and includes stops at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Chicago's United Center, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, New York City's Barclays Center and more before culminating October 30 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Purchase tickets for the Mutiny For The Masses tour HERE

The last time Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds hit the road, they delivered what GQ called an "intensely physical marathon performance that created a can't-miss musical happening." This time, the band returns with longer sets and greasier grooves – no opening acts, just the band rocking as hard and relentlessly as possible for every minute possible.

To celebrate the tour, nugs is also launching the Mutiny For The MassesFlyaway Sweepstakes, giving one lucky fan and a guest the chance to experience Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds live in Nashville. The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to the October 2 performance at Bridgestone Arena, including round-trip airfare, a two-night hotel stay, two concert tickets, two event posters, two annual nugs subscriptions, and nugs merch packs featuring a T-shirt, hat, clear sling bag, and koozie. Additionally, 10 First Prize winners will each receive an official Mutiny For The Masses tour poster. The sweepstakes opens alongside today's announcement and runs through September 7, with winners announced on nugs' social channels on September 10. More information at nugs.net/JBSFlyaway.

"Johnny Blue Skies is the kind of artist who reminds you why live music is so special," said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs. "Every show has its own personality, whether it's an unexpected setlist, a new arrangement, or a moment that only happens once. We're excited to give fans more ways to experience those moments, both as they happen and long after the lights go down. That's what nugs is all about: preserving incredible live music and bringing fans closer to the artists they love."

For more information about Johnny Blue Skies on nugs, please visit nugs.net/johnnyblueskies

Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds Tour Dates:

Audio from all dates will be released on nugs, asterisk (*) denotes show that will also be livestreamed on nugs

Sep 4 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sep 6 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Sep 8 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 11 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Sep 13 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sep 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*

Sep 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sep 21 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

Sep 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Sep 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sep 27 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

Sep 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 6 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct 7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Oct 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Oct 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Oct 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Oct 18 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Oct 21 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Oct 23 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Oct 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct 27 - New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

Oct 30 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena*

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

For more information on nugs, please contact Lauren Glascock at Interdependence, [email protected], 314-619-9627

For more information on Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds, contact Hannah Schwartz at Shore Fire Media.

SOURCE nugs