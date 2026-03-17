Johnny Carino's Debuts New Restaurant Prototype and Brand Evolution

The Laredo location serves as the brand's next-generation restaurant, bringing a modern Italian dining experience to market with refreshed branding, design elements, and an enhanced bar presence. The new concept reflects Johnny Carino's strategic direction moving forward, emphasizing a polished everyday dining environment with greater focus on its beverage program and social bar atmosphere while remaining rooted in the traditional Italian dishes that have defined the brand for nearly 30 years.

"Guests will find a fresh, energizing ambiance and a great food and beverage lineup at our new restaurant," said Allan Gantes, Chief Executive Officer. "We have invested in creating a more vibrant environment and modernized our look while staying true to our Italian roots. It reflects the direction we see for the brand moving forward."

The approximately 6,000-square-foot restaurant features an open interior aesthetic with a "polished everyday" vibe. An expansive bar anchors the dining room with multiple televisions. The restaurant also includes an open kitchen, a private dining space perfect for hosting corporate and family events, and an outdoor patio with fire pits. A red Vespa scooter positioned prominently within the restaurant is a distinctive nod to the brand's Italian inspiration.

As part of the brand's evolution, the next-generation restaurant introduces an enhanced beverage lineup featuring craft cocktails, wines, 20 draft beers, and a new happy hour program. The beverage menu features new signature offerings, including the Hibiscus Rosato Paloma and the Roma Mule, alongside longtime guest favorites such as the Bellini, Italian Sangria, and Johnny's Margarita. Happy Hour will be available Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and daily from 9:00 p.m. to close.

Guests can continue to enjoy all of the traditional Italian dishes that are core to the Johnny Carino's menu, including Johnny's Fresh Baked Lasagna, handcrafted pizzas, Spicy Shrimp and Chicken, Grilled Chicken Bowtie Festival, Tiramisu, and other signature favorites.

"From updated branding and restaurant design to an enhanced cocktail program and new happy hour, this prototype represents a meaningful evolution for the brand," said J.D. Gantes Jr., Head of Marketing. "At the same time, we are staying true to the core Italian favorites that have defined Johnny Carino's for nearly 30 years."

The new Johnny Carino's prototype in Laredo signals the brand's continued focus on evolving its dining experience. The restaurant will officially open its doors to guests on March 25.

About Johnny Carino's

Founded in 1997 and based in Austin, Texas, Johnny Carino's is an Italian casual dining concept with locations in 10 states. For nearly three decades, the brand has served guests across the country with Italian favorites including Johnny's Fresh Baked Lasagna, handcrafted pizzas, Spicy Shrimp and Chicken, Grilled Chicken Bowtie Festival, Family Platters, and classic desserts such as Tiramisu. For more information, visit carinos.com.

SOURCE Johnny Carino's