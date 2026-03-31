JOHNNY DEPP AND BOBBY DELEON OFFICIALLY LAUNCH THREE HEARTS RUM, A CARIBBEAN-INSPIRED SPIRIT ROOTED IN CRAFT, FRIENDSHIP AND TRADITION

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years in development and months of anticipation following early previews, Three Hearts Rum, the super-premium Caribbean-inspired rum founded by longtime friends Johnny Depp and Bobby DeLeon, officially launches today with the release of its inaugural expression.

Inspired by Depp's decades-long connection to the Caribbean and a shared respect for the people who sustain the region's rum-making heritage, Three Hearts was created as both a tribute to the craft of rum and a celebration of the communities that have shaped its legacy.

Three Hearts Rum. Image courtesy of Three Hearts Rum.

Depp has spent two decades in the Caribbean, where he developed a deep appreciation for the culture, craftsmanship, and traditions that define the region. Following the devastation caused by hurricanes across several Caribbean islands in recent years, Depp and DeLeon began discussing how they might create a spirit that not only honored traditional rum production but also supported and spotlighted the communities responsible for it.

The result is Three Hearts, a super-premium rum developed slowly and intentionally, grounded in respect for the Caribbean's rum-making traditions and the people behind them.

"Rum holds the history of the islands," said Depp, co-founder of Three Hearts. "It's shaped by the hands of the people who grow the cane, ferment the spirit and age it over time. Bobby and I wanted to create something that honored that tradition and the friendships that inspired it."

The inaugural expression of Three Hearts Rum is crafted in the Dominican Republic using time-honored rum-making methods. Aged for five years in ex-bourbon barrels with a touch of Oloroso influence, it is then recasked for an additional two years in ex-Cognac barrels, resulting in a seven-year-aged rum. The final expression is balanced and refined, showcasing the layered character and depth synonymous with Caribbean rum traditions.

"We didn't want to rush something into the world," DeLeon said. "This rum represents years of patience and collaboration. Our goal was to create something that respected the heritage of Caribbean rum while sharing the spirit of the friendship that started it."

The storytelling behind Three Hearts extends beyond the liquid itself. The bottle was designed by Johnny Depp, incorporating symbolism drawn from his tattoos and personal philosophy.

Embossed on the bottle is the flag of his island, made up of the tattoos on his body–each with personal meaning. A Skull is a reminder of life's brevity–to live fully. A lightning bolt symbolizes enduring friendship. The number three represents new beginnings. Three hearts represent the loves of his life.

Encircling the neck, a bracelet-style charm completes the design. At the base of the bottle, the brand's guiding motto is inscribed: "No Fear. No Malice. No Envy."

While the inaugural release marks the first chapter for Three Hearts Rum, the founders envision a broader exploration of Caribbean rum traditions in the years ahead. Future expressions are planned to highlight the distinctive styles and cultural heritage of rum-making regions across the Caribbean.

Three Hearts Rum was created to celebrate the people, traditions and stories that define Caribbean rum. Rather than reinventing the category, the brand seeks to honor its legacy and bring drinkers closer to the spirit's origins.

Three Hearts Rum is now available for purchase online at ThreeHearts.com.

About Three Hearts Rum:

Three Hearts Rum is a premium Caribbean-inspired rum founded by Johnny Depp and Bobby DeLeon. Produced in the Dominican Republic using traditional rum-making techniques and tropically aged for seven years, the brand celebrates the craftsmanship, culture, and heritage that define Caribbean rum. Created as a tribute to enduring friendship and the artisans behind the spirit, Three Hearts is guided by a simple belief: that patience, tradition, and respect for craft create a rum worth sharing.

SOURCE Three Hearts Rum