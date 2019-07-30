Johnny Hart's 'B.C.' Comic Strip Heads to Indiegogo to Crowdfund a Feature Animated Film

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallax Media Ventures, an independent animation production company, today announced that it has launched an Indiegogo campaign to crowdfund the development of Johnny Hart's comic strip 'B.C.' into an animated feature film.

"For animation and big FX films, pre-production is where the entire film is iteratively pre-edited in storyboard form," said producer Kevin Richardson. "This is the hardest step to fund in any film's development, and even more so for independent animated motion pictures. Thanks to Indiegogo, we can go directly to the fans and industry professionals and offer them exclusive, limited-edition collectibles, like a cast resin statuette and a VIP theatrical experience, and apply the funds directly to pre-production."

Founded in 2015, Parallax Media Ventures is led by California Institute of the Arts Motion Picture School Alum, Kevin Richardson. Kevin has worked as an executive and senior producer at Nickelodeon, Electronic Arts and Mattel Interactive, and on feature films for leading firms such as LucasFilms, KingKey China and, most recently, Studio Climb Malaysia.

"Today, my sons, Mason and Mick Mastroianni, are the mischievous wizards behind 'B.C.,'" said Patti Hart of John Hart Studios. "Our amazing partner in syndication, Creators, has been distributing B.C. to over 1,000 newspapers daily since 1987."

"Using their grandfather's playbook, they take inspiration from headlines and the politics du-jour and spin them into timeless commentaries and general silliness," added Perri Hart, 'B.C.' letterer and colorist. "We're excited about the Indiegogo campaign, especially the perk where you can see the feature-length animatic at a Regal Cinema near you."

"This fulfills our grandfather's 50-year dream to see 'B.C.' on the big screen," adds Mason Mastroianni, 'B.C.' cartoonist.

The Parallax 'B.C.' creative team has collectively worked on 20 animated features, with an aggregate $10 billion box office.

ABOUT PARALLAX MEDIA VENTURES

Parallax Media Ventures is an independent global animation storytelling production company focusing on early-stage animated feature film development. Parallax draws from the industry's leading animation storytellers and artists. Based in Redwood City, California, the company operates using a lean, distributed, virtual, team model. Parallax Media Ventures can be found on the web at www.parallaxmedia.ventures and on Twitter at @ParallaxMV.

