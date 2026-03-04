Johnny Huard, PhD, Receives the Arnold I. Caplan Award for Distinguished Research in Orthobiologics

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Johnny Huard, PhD, as the recipient of the Arnold I. Caplan Award for Distinguished Research in Orthobiologics (Caplan Award). This prestigious recognition honors the legacy of Arnold Caplan, PhD, a pioneer in the field of orthobiologics and Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs), by recognizing exceptional, sustained contributions that advance biologics-based solutions for musculoskeletal injuries and disease.

The Caplan Award recognizes Dr. Huard for nearly three decades of groundbreaking research focused on adult stem cells and their role in tissue regeneration and repair. Among his most significant discoveries is the identification and isolation of MSCs from adult skeletal muscle, also known as muscle-derived stem cells (MDSCs). These cells exhibit key stem cell characteristics and have been widely used in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications to treat tissues affected by injury, disease and aging.

Dr. Huard is the Chief Scientific Officer and Director of the Linda & Mitch Hart Center for Regenerative and Personalized Medicine at Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) in Vail, Colo. His work has helped define both the origin and mechanism of action of MSCs. Dr. Huard's research demonstrated that these cells reside within blood vessels, directly supporting Dr. Caplan's long-held assertion that all MSCs originate as perivascular cells. Further, Dr. Huard advanced the field by showing MSCs exert their therapeutic effect primarily through paracrine signaling, releasing bioactive factors that drive angiogenesis, regeneration, and repair. Through this characterization and investigation of bioactive factors, Dr. Huard and his team in Vail have broadened their research portfolio to include the therapeutic benefit of extracellular vesicles, in addition to MSCs.

"Dr. Caplan challenged the field to rethink how mesenchymal stem cells function and how they contribute to tissue homeostasis and repair," said Dr. Huard. "Our work helped provide the biological context and experimental evidence to support his vision, that MSCs' primary role is signaling, not replacement. It is an honor to receive an award that bears his name and to contribute to a body of science that continues to shape regenerative medicine and orthopaedic care."

"Dr. Huard has been a leader and innovator in biologics research for over thirty years," said Marc J. Philippon, MD, Chairman of SPRI. "We are grateful to AAOS's recognition of Dr. Huard's commitment to advancing the field of regenerative medicine research and his dedication to improving patient care."

AAOS Committee on Devices, Biologics and Technology Chair, Jason L. Dragoo, MD, FAAOS, praised Dr. Huard's body of work for its lasting impact on both science and patient care. He noted: "Dr. Caplan laid the groundwork by transforming our understanding of mesenchymal stem cells and their role in tissue repair. Dr. Huard's research provided critical biological and clinical context for that vision, helping to establish MSCs as pericytes and advancing the concept of Medicinal Signaling Cells. His work exemplifies the innovative spirit that continues to drive meaningful progress in orthobiologics and improve outcomes for patients."

Created through the generosity of the Caplan family with funding overseen by the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF), the Caplan Award recognizes excellence in orthobiologics research. The award includes a desktop recognition piece and a $10,000 monetary prize.

To read the research impact statement, click here. For more information about AAOS' investment in evidence-based orthobiologics education, visit www.aaos.org/quality.

