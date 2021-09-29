Johnny World Products announces the first product for its Ancient Toys brand.

Available now, the first product of the Ancient Toys brand line is a large, 8" tall, wooden pull toy handcrafted to resemble the Trojan Horse. With easy rolling wheels, this pull toy is designed for fun inside and outside. A full color hardcover book is included that tells the story of the Trojan War in a simple manner for young children. A designer for Johnny World Products stated that "teaching about one of the most famous stories in history in a fun and active way is a great introduction to history for children".

The company is proud of the quality of the product and has received strong interest from museum gift shops and toy stores across the country. All Ancient Toys have been safety tested by independent labs and adhere to ASTM & CPSIA standards.

Other independent reviewers have stated: "This pull toy actually has a string that is long enough for my children, and it is so well made. I like that the toy introduces history in a number of different ways. It's like a STEM toy for social studies."

ABOUT JOHNNY WORLD PRODUCTS:

Dedicated to providing high quality, innovative products straight to our customers, we provide the highest level of service. Its brands now include the Magna Wizard, Cuyahoga Copper, Backseat Baby Reminder Stickers, the Fridge Door Chef, the Glare Patch, the Hoop Helper, the Carpet Corrector and Ancient Toys. Find one of our exciting brands today on our website and in retail stores around the country.

