Johnny World Products announces the launch of an amazing new brand - the Magna Wizard

Available now, the Magna Wizard brand includes two versions for different cabinets: one for thin wood cabinets (Shaker-style) and one for thick wood cabinet doors (Raised-Panel style). Also available is the Magna Wizard – Drywall Version, perfect for remodeling projects and creates an invisible magnetic spot on any wall in your home.

The Magna Wizard system consists of a well-designed and tested combination of newly developed, powerful magnets to provide a magnetic surface without affecting the outward appearance of your cabinets. It is easy to install, does not require tools and will not scratch or damage surfaces. It's perfect for replacing sticky notes, dry erase boards and cluttered refrigerators.

The Magna Wizard has been tested with consumers for use in their:

Home Office

Garage Workshops

Bathroom Cabinets

Kitchens

Work Breakrooms

The strong positive responses have helped to reinforce the company's belief that the Magna Wizard is a game-changing product in homes and offices.

Jessica Sessa, of Johnny World Products, stated: "We are very excited by this opportunity for Johnny World Products to introduce a truly unique and innovative product into the market. Having used the Magna Wizard in my own kitchen during testing and development I was amazed at how helpful it is and how much I used it for so many daily things." She continued on by stating: "At this time we are actively pursuing national and regional distribution options as we see quite a large market for the Magna Wizard."

ABOUT JOHNNY WORLD PRODUCTS:

As a small family-owned business, Johnny World Products has been able to quickly design, test, and manufacture a variety of products that have been brought to market in a short timeframe. Its brands now include the Magna Wizard, Cuyahoga Copper, Backseat Baby Reminder Stickers, the Fridge Door Chef, the Glare Patch and Ancient Toys.

