Johnny's Italian Steakhouse Announces Expansion Plans in Wisconsin

Johnny's has seen proven success throughout Wisconsin and is able to provide a high level of franchisee support within the state. Target development markets include Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Janesville and Sheboygan. The company aims to add five locations in these markets within the next three years. This folds into the brand's overall expansion efforts as it plans to award 24 total units by 2020.

Already finding success in the Wisconsin territory is Tom Larson, owner and operator of Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Eau Claire. Larson's location opened in 2013 and is situated in the Holiday Inn and Suites South, bringing a distinct and unique dining experience to the heart of the Chippewa Valley. Larson's location has seen tremendous response from locals and visitors alike and is rated among the top dining destinations in the area.

"The Johnny's Italian Steakhouse brand is built around timeless themes and ageless traditions which the Wisconsin area has embraced, allowing our business to flourish," Larson said. "We've been voted the Best Steak, Best Dining Experience, and Best Atmosphere year after year. Our placement inside the Holiday Inn and Suites South is advantageous for business and guests. We see many people from the community come in just for dinner, but many hotel guests enjoy the great experience of coming down to Johnny's to break up their busy days."

Paying homage to classic Rat Pack supper clubs, Johnny's values decadent dishes, timeless tunes wrapped in a stylish 1940s ambiance. This is highlighted by Johnny's trademark Blue Bar, a dynamic social environment where cell phones take a backseat to conversation and handcrafted cocktails are curated by specially trained Bootleggers.

With 40 years of extensive operational experience and impressive potential revenue – each location on average generating more than $2.6 million in median annual gross revenue– the Johnny's Italian Steakhouse franchise offering presents a unique opportunity to adopt and build upon an enduring dining concept that is backed by a proven system. Johnny's is seeking qualified professionals with operational talent and business acumen to help expand their roots.

"We are beyond excited to expand the Johnny's brand footprint in Wisconsin," said Mike Whalen, CEO of Johnny's Italian Steakhouse. "Through smart, strategic growth and finding the right franchisees to partner with, we know we will continue to see success and positive results in the area."

To learn more about franchising with Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, visit https://jisfranchising.com/.

About Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse is a leading dining destination offering an everyday indulgence that provides a high-end experience without the high-end price. Johnny's creatively blends sophistication of the past with a modern edge. As a distinctly upscale dining experience with reasonable prices, Johnny's features a modern supper club ambiance brought to life by timeless steak and Italian dishes, entertaining service and its trademarked Blue Bar where hand-crafted cocktails are skillfully prepared. For more information about Johnny's Italian Steakhouse and our business opportunities, please visit www.jisfranchising.com or call Ajay Singh (VP Brand Development) at 309-743-3247.

