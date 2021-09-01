John's Crazy Socks to Kickoff Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Father-son duo of John's Crazy Socks, Mark and John Cronin, will be visiting Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago September 2nd at 3pm CST to kickoff Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and donating "cancer fighting socks" to the kids who are receiving in-patient and out-patient care.

John Cronin, the 24-year-old entrepreneur with Down Syndrome, is the co-founder and Chief Happiness Officer of John's Crazy Socks. Alongside his father Mark, the two have created a social enterprise with a mission to spread happiness and show what people with differing abilities can achieve.

As a business leader, John has created a business where more than half the employees have a differing ability. John's Crazy Socks has shipped over 360,000 orders to more than 85 different countries and earned over 27,000 5-star online reviews.

"We are grateful to have John's Crazy Socks join us in the fight against pediatric cancer. As we prepare to launch our #GoldTogether initiative to increase awareness, support families facing a diagnosis, and raise funds to end childhood cancer, it is critical to have passionate partners like Mark and John who are committed to helping us lead the fight for a world without pediatric cancer, all while spreading joy," shared Wayne White, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society.

"The American Cancer Society does so much to support research and make a positively impact the lives of families and people battling cancer. As John always says Down Syndrome has never held him back. He and our entire team are putting our energy into supporting ACS and their new #GoldTogether initiative," said Mark Cronin.

Additionally, throughout the month of September, John's Crazy Socks will be donating ten percent of the sale of all childhood cancer awareness socks to the American Cancer Society. More information can be found at johnscrazysocks.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org

About John's Crazy Socks

John's Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his "crazy socks." He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission to spread happiness. They spread happiness by offering the socks you can love that let you express yourself, by giving back, by creating jobs for people with differing abilities and spreading happiness.

For more information about John's Crazy Socks, visit their Facebook page , Instagram account or YouTube channel . You can also contact John's Crazy Socks at 631-760-5625 or via email at [email protected].

CONTACT: Angela Stacy

[email protected]

SOURCE American Cancer Society North Central Region