Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Redesigns MBA Program with Greater Emphasis on Analytics, Leadership, and Career Development

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is redesigning its flagship full-time MBA program with new courses and strategic focus for fall 2020. The redesigned Johns Hopkins MBA curriculum increases experiential learning opportunities for students and emphasizes analytical and leadership skills to prepare students to advance and excel in the ever-changing business world.

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

"Today's MBA market is extremely competitive, but we've found the formula for a successful program. Students demand programs that prepare them for career advancement, and employers want graduates with skills to tackle the challenges of a complex business environment," said Alex Triantis, dean of the Carey Business School. Triantis took over as dean August 15. "We're very excited about the Johns Hopkins MBA program, which was developed after nearly two years of market research and analysis with employers and students. This program is designed to amplify a student's professional growth trajectory with market-ready skills, networking experiences, and career training that will prepare graduates for what's next."

Throughout the MBA program, students develop a data-driven approach to problem-solving and critical decision-making. New program features include the Big Data Consulting Project, in which students will be partnered with leading companies to gain practical experience in analyzing a data set related to a business challenge. In the Innovation Field Project, students will go onsite to work directly with partner organizations across different industries and sectors throughout the country. A breadth of co-curricular activities—such as clubs, case competitions, and community consulting—will provide students with applied learning opportunities in business operations and leadership.

Johns Hopkins MBA students have the option to choose the Health, Technology, and Innovation specialization, which capitalizes on Johns Hopkins' world-renowned leadership in medicine, nursing, public health, and advanced biotechnology. Students will explore technology-driven, human-centered solutions to complex health challenges. Experiential courses and co-curricular activities for this specialization will focus on a broad range of health-related fields.

In addition to the redesigned MBA, Carey is making its full-time MS in Marketing program STEM-designated for fall 2020, adding to the current portfolio of STEM-designated master's program in finance, business analytics and risk management, and information systems. All four STEM-designated degree options provide the quantitative and analytic skills employers desire, with a specific career focus.

The Carey Business School embraces the values of relentless advancement, boundless curiosity, collaborative leadership, and unwavering humanity. The school launched its full-time MBA program in 2010, which was among the first globally focused MBA programs to require an international experiential learning project for all students.

Applications for fall 2020 enrollment open September 12, 2019, at carey.jhu.edu/programs/full-time-mba

