Johns Hopkins Health Plans Adds Bon Secours to Virginia Network

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johns Hopkins Health Plans has executed a provider agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health, adding the health system to its expanding provider network in Virginia.

The agreement enables Johns Hopkins Health Plans to serve eligible beneficiaries through its US Family Health Plan in 14 zip codes in Richmond. The plan will now be available in the following cities: Afton, Ampthill, Bellwood, Bensley, Bermuda Hundred, Bon Air, Centralia, Chester, Chesterfield, East Highland Park, Hallsboro, Highland Springs, Manchester, Midlothian, Moseley, Montrose, Richmond, Skinquarter, Tuckahoe, Wilkinson Terrace, Windsor Hills, Winterpock, Woodlake and Woodvale. For the complete service area, visit hopkinsusfhp.org/service-area.

"With many active-duty families and retired service members and their families living in the Richmond area, we are honored and excited to offer them a new option for how they receive their health care," said Melissa Teves, VP of Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan. "For more than 40 years, we have been serving the military community with high-quality care, and it will be our privilege to serve Richmond."

Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and received a rating of 4.5 out 5 in the NCQA 2024 Health Plan Ratings, making it one of the highest-rated plans in the nation. Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plans is a TRICARE Prime® option available to eligible military beneficiaries.

Bon Secours is comprised of more than 1,500 health care providers, 12 medical groups and 11 hospitals. The agreement with Johns Hopkins Health Plans provides greater choice and enhances access to quality care for eligible beneficiaries.

Eligible beneficiaries will have the opportunity to select US Family Health Plan during TRICARE's Open Season from Nov. 11 through Dec. 10, 2024. TRICARE Prime members can switch to Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan at any time. Visit hopkinsusfhp.org/plan to learn more.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving nearly 500,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans' robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland's largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world's leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

