JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL NURSE NAMED 4MOMS NICU NURSE OF THE YEAR

Stacey Nichols Will Receive Cash, Prizes, and 4moms MamaRoo® Swing Donations For The Hospital

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johns Hopkins Hospital's Stacey Nichols has been named 4moms' second annual NICU Nurse of the Year. The initiative was sponsored by Project Sweet Peas , a national non-profit organization that supports NICUs and NICU families, and 4moms , makers of innovative baby gear, to recognize the amazing contributions of hard-working NICU nurses and other NICU-related caregivers nationwide.

Nichols has been awarded $4,000, a care package, and 10 brand new MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swings for her hospital, The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Ten additional NICU nurses from across the country have also been selected as finalists in the Nominate a NICU Nurse program. Their hospitals' NICUs will also receive MamaRoos.

Earlier this year, co-workers, friends, and families of NICU babies nominated their favorite nurses and caregivers with stories about what makes them so special. The winner and finalists were selected based on several factors, including submission stories (the quality and passion of the nominators, and accomplishments of the nurse) and the number of times they were nominated.

"I was completely surprised and honored to be named 4moms second annual NICU Nurse of the Year," said Stacey Nichols. "Reading through all of the nominations was truly special. It's nice to be reminded how important the work we all do in the NICU really is to our families, patients and co-workers."

Today, the MamaRoo Swing is in nearly 650 hospitals across all 50 states. Doctors and nurses have found the natural, parent-inspired motions to be a valuable tool for helping to safely contain and comfort these fragile patients when their families can't be there.

"4moms is thrilled to be honoring the incredible work that Stacey Nichols does at Johns Hopkins Hospital," said Gary Waters, 4Moms CEO.

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing, the only baby swing that can tailor its movements to meet the many moods of babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help soothe baby so they fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms Connect® High Chair, which uses magnetic technology to make meal time easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY, Amazon, Babylist, Best Buy, Target, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

About Project Sweet Peas

Project Sweet Peas is a 501(c)3 national non-profit organization coordinated by volunteers, who through personal experience have become passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants and to those who have been affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Project Sweet Peas acknowledges the importance of parental involvement in caregiving and decision-making in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and seeks to promote family-centered care (FCC) competencies in hospitals nationwide. Care packages, hospital events, peer-to-peer support, financial aid, educational materials, and other Project Sweet Peas services, support the cultural, spiritual, emotional, and financial needs of families as they endure life in the NICU.

