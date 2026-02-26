Johns Hopkins Study: Ignite Reading Sparks Dramatic Increase in First-Grade Literacy, Highlighting Importance of Early Intervention to Learning to Read On Time

85% of Proficient First Graders Maintain Success Through Second Grade Without Further Support

Ignite Reading Launches "First Grade Promise" to Ensure Every Child Achieves Reading Proficiency in First Grade

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Reading , a Science of Reading-based early literacy intervention program that has provided more than 62 million minutes of personalized instruction to over 50,000 students nationwide, today announced the completion of a second study by researchers at the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Education, showing 85% of first graders who reached proficiency maintained grade-level reading a year later without further intervention.

Ignite Reading: JHU Year 2 Study Infographic

The findings of the two-year study, conducted across thirteen school districts in Massachusetts, confirmed the program's ability to accelerate foundational reading skills during the crucial first grade window when students are best able to learn to read. According to the study, first graders reading at or above DIBELS benchmark increased from 6% at the beginning of the year to 48% at the end of the year with foundational reading skills tutoring. These compelling results confirm that Ignite Reading's virtual, high-impact early literacy intervention model not only delivers exceptional outcomes but also achieves durable, lasting impact on foundational reading skills at scale, underscoring the success of and the importance of intervening decisively in the first grade.

Dr. Amanda Neitzel, lead researcher at Johns Hopkins' University's Center for Research and Reform in Education, commented, "These findings show that intervening to ensure students are reading on grade level by the end of first grade is highly effective and has promising implications for district planning and policy initiatives focused on improving third-grade reading outcomes. 85% of students who reached proficiency maintained it through second grade without further intervention. Taken together, these results demonstrate that accelerating early reading development in first grade through high-dosage, individualized tutoring can lead to both rapid and lasting improvements."

Key Findings Underscore the Critical First Grade Window

The JHU CRRE analysis of 1,596 first-grade students in Year 2 produced virtually identical results to the initial study, effectively moving the program from a 'promising pilot' to a proven, evidence-based solution with sustained efficacy and sustained high-impact results that are repeatable year over year.

Retained Literacy Gains: 85% of students who were on grade level at the end of first grade after participating in the Ignite Reading program maintained grade-level proficiency through second grade without further intervention, demonstrating the impact is lasting rather than temporary. In contrast, only 12% of students who were not on grade level at the end of first grade were able to catch up to grade level by the end of second grade without further intervention.

85% of students who were on grade level at the end of first grade after participating in the Ignite Reading program maintained grade-level proficiency through second grade without further intervention, demonstrating the impact is lasting rather than temporary. In contrast, only 12% of students who were not on grade level at the end of first grade were able to catch up to grade level by the end of second grade without further intervention. Accelerated Growth: Students achieved more than five months of additional learning—equivalent to 128 additional points of DIBELS growth (vs. 80 expected).

Students achieved more than five months of additional learning—equivalent to 128 additional points of DIBELS growth (vs. 80 expected). Increasing Efficacy: Students outperformed peers by a +0.23 SD effect size, a significant increase over Year 1 (+0.19 SD) and equivalent to in-person tutoring conducted at scale.

Students outperformed peers by a +0.23 SD effect size, a significant increase over Year 1 (+0.19 SD) and equivalent to in-person tutoring conducted at scale. Substantial Progress: Over the course of the study, the share of students meeting reading benchmarks increased dramatically from 6% to 48%, while intensive intervention needs fell from 70% to 31%.The evaluation found that literacy gains were consistent across student populations.

The evaluation found that literacy gains were consistent across student populations:

Both English learners and non-English learners showed similar gains;

Students with disabilities demonstrated substantial gains;

No significant differential effects were found by race or ethnicity; and

High-attendance students showed the strongest effects (effect size of +0.28).

Jessica Reid Sliwerski, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Reading, highlighted the significance of the persistence analysis and the urgency of ensuring kids learn to read before the end of first grade, "We now have concrete evidence that first grade is the threshold for lifelong success. Seeing 85% of our proficient first graders maintain their gains into second grade without further support confirms that our model creates lasting, independent readers. The data also serves as a powerful wake-up call: with only 12% of students catching up if they miss that first-grade window, we must treat early intervention as the urgent, non-negotiable priority it is."

First Grade Promise - Replication and Scalability

The study reinforced the value of achieving reading proficiency in the first grade, a pivotal window where the right support ensures students become lifelong readers. Researchers noted that among students who did not reach proficiency by the end of the year, only 12 in 100 students caught up, underscoring the urgency of timely support. In years past, third grade has served as the primary accountability point for reading proficiency in state and federal policy, shaping assessment, promotion, and intervention practices nationwide. However, by the time reading failure appears in third grade outcomes, underlying skill gaps have typically been present for years, limiting the effectiveness and efficiency of intervention.

The First Grade Promise is grounded in learning science and evidence-based practice and is designed to shift literacy intervention earlier to the years when reading difficulty is still preventable. By ensuring that students master foundational reading skills and reach oral reading fluency by the end of first grade, states and districts can dramatically increase the share of students who become proficient readers. Research indicates that most children can learn to read on time when instruction is explicit, systematic, and sufficiently intensive, with additional targeted support provided to those who need it. Ignite Reading's First Grade Promise is a collective commitment by district leaders, educators, and community members to intervene on time with precision, fidelity, and urgency.

Dr. Almudena (Almi) G. Abeyta, Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools, said, "Ignite Reading is a transformative partner and a seamless extension of our team, providing the high-dosage resources we simply couldn't scale on our own. In public education, personalized instruction is the key to equity, and seeing our students achieve such explosive growth is exhilarating. As educators, there is no greater relief than seeing the data prove these skills are taking hold; it means we are successfully seizing that critical first-grade window and providing the support our kids need to secure their future as lifelong readers."

JHU CRRE conducts research to improve educational outcomes and inform evidence-based policy and practice. Its evaluation used a quasi-experimental design with propensity score matching to compare tutored students with similar non-participants. The study examined literacy outcomes using DIBELS standardized assessments and tracked benchmark status changes from the beginning to the end of first grade and through second grade for former participants. Furthermore, the study confirmed the program's scalability across diverse environments, noting consistent implementation with an 85% average student attendance rate, 33 hours of instruction on average, and strong fidelity in real-world conditions. All student groups, including English Learners and students with disabilities, showed substantial and comparable growth.

The multi-year research initiative was made possible through a philanthropic grant and strategic coordination led by the Massachusetts-based One8 Foundation. Recognizing the urgent need for proven, scalable early literacy interventions, the One8 Foundation partnered with Ignite Reading to fund and project manage the initial pilot. This close collaboration and oversight were instrumental in ensuring high-quality implementation of the program throughout the schools.

About Ignite Reading

Ignite Reading is the leading early literacy intervention company focused on accelerating foundational reading skills during the most critical window for reading success. Aligned with the Science of Reading, Ignite Reading delivers predictable early literacy gains, strengthens instructional readiness, and helps districts achieve measurable, defensible early reading outcomes that matter for students, educators, and leaders. For more information, please visit: https://ignite-reading.com/

About One8 Foundation

The One8 Foundation education team identifies, supports, and scales high-impact applied learning programs that engage students actively in their learning and prepare them for success in a rapidly changing, data-rich world. One8 is committed to building a future where high-quality applied learning opportunities, oriented around STEM and 21st century skills, that make learning relevant, stimulating, and rewarding, are a regular part of the student experience, driving impact for all students. Between 2023-2025, One8 designed, funded and provided implementation support for 13 districts to work with Ignite Reading to tutor around 4,000 first-grade students not yet reading at grade level. To assess effectiveness of this initiative, One8 also funded a third-party evaluation with Johns Hopkins University, which concluded that students receiving high dosage tutoring experienced over 5 months of additional learning than students who did not receive the tutoring. In 2025, given this evidence of impact, the state of Massachusetts took over the operation of this program supported with public funding. Learn more at http://www.one8.org

About Johns Hopkins University Center for Research & Reform in Education

The Center for Research and Reform in Education is a research center within the Johns Hopkins School of Education. Established in 2004, CRRE's goal is to improve the quality of education for disadvantaged children in grades pre-K through 12 through dissemination of knowledge about effective approaches to school improvement and through high-quality research and program evaluation studies.

Media Contact

Truc Nguyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Ignite Reading