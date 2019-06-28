John's Incredible Pizza Company and March of Dimes Partner to Support Families
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John's Incredible Pizza Company is partnering with March of Dimes, a non-profit dedicated to leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Guests of John's can now support this cause by rounding up their bill or donating any amount in-store or online at www.johnspizza.com/marchofdimes.
"When you support March of Dimes, you make a statement about the world you want to live in -one in which healthy moms and strong babies are a priority for us all," said Ricki Hill, March of Dimes Director of Corporate Development.
John's is all about families having incredible moments together. John Parlet Owner and Founder of John's is inspired by all of the programs and support March of Dimes provides for communities. "At John's, we strive to provide an incredible experience at each of our locations. We are always looking at ways to support efforts that strengthen children and families. Our alignment with March of Dimes is way for us to give back."
Team Members will help fundraising efforts by participating in March of Dimes walks and events throughout 2019. John's will also extend the partnership with many activities and offers planned in conjunction with their new location in Carson, California opening late July 2019.
The Carson location offers many special packages and offers for families. Go to www.johnspizza.com/carson for details.
ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY
Founded in 1997 by John Parlet, John's Incredible Pizza Company has 14 locations where guests enjoy a variety of food and fun with over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.
ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. They support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, March of Dimes empower every mom and every family. Visit www.marchofdimes.org for more information.
