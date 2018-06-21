John's Incredible Pizza Company is calling all kid chefs!

The first phase will be a video submission of the child preparing a dish of their choice and the reason they want to be a chef. Top entrants will be invited to compete in phase two, the Semi-Finals on July 23, 2018 at select John's locations. One Finalist will be selected at each of the three regional semi-finals.

John's will send the three Finalists on an all-expense paid trip to the final phase at John's in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 16, 2018. The Finalists will have one hour to prepare and cook their dish for the judges in John's kitchens. The Grand Prize Winner will receive $5000, be named the official Incredible Kids Cook-Off Champion and create the next John's dish with Chef Joe Youkhan. For contest details go to www.johnspizza.com/kidscook.

"We are always focusing on cultivating new flavors and recipes. Tapping into a talented kid chef aligns with our brand's family fun focus ," said John Parlet, Owner and Founder of John's Incredible Pizza Company.

ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY

In September of 1997, founder, John Parlet, opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Now with 13 locations, the typical John's footprint has grown to over 50,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.

ABOUT CHEF JOE YOUKHAN

Chef Joe Youkhan is a seasoned culinary artist and crowned champion of Chopped, the popular high-stakes cooking competition show on the Food Network. With outstanding culinary expertise and precision, Chef Joe brings a unique personal touch to delicious global cuisine. Comfort food meets fine dining in his mouth-watering creations, offering guests a truly extraordinary epicurean experience ignited by his passion and love for food. Learn more at www.joeyoukhan.com

