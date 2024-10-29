JohnSlots Announces its Mission to Review the Latest Popiplay Slot Games

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JohnSlots and Popiplay are both on an upwards trajectory-two brands that have had a significant impact on the iGaming sector in their own ways. And now they're coming together, as JohnSlots has just announced that it will review 40 Popiplay slots over the next year, covering the developer's latest games and discussing their pros and cons for the studio's growing audience of eager players

Who are Popiplay and JohnSlots?

JohnSlots launched back in 2013 and quickly established itself as a trusted source for casino and slot reviews. It adopted a unique approach from the outset, hiring experienced writers and instructing them to follow a meticulous 15-point rating process that accounts for aspects such as:

Gameplay —the enjoyability of the game and how easy it is to play

Features—free spins, bonus rounds, jackpots, payline mechanics, and other notable features
Experience—how the game's rules, features, and paytable correspond to the actual gameplay experience

Every review is honest, and each one takes the writer about 16 hours to complete. Only when they are properly acquainted with the game will the writer start the review and provide their rating.

Popiplay & JohnSlots: What it Means

For JohnSlots, this partnership will provide its review team with 40 different titles, all released steadily throughout the next year. Some of these games have already been featured on the site, while others are in the works and undergoing that extensive review process, including September and October 2024 releases like Cultist, Baba Jam, Bubbles, and Maxzilla.

Popiplay could also benefit, as it means the developer's slots will be covered by one of the most experienced review teams in the sector. They will be subject to strict scrutiny, but if they emerge with positive ratings, it puts more eyes on those new releases.

Popiplay launched as recently as 2022, so it has only had a couple of years to make an impact. It has released a lot of slots in that time and is already making a name for itself, but a series of positive reviews could be a shot in the arm for this Scandinavian studio.

Its expanding portfolio already features at many online casinos, and as more operators and aggregators stand up and take notice, that number will increase. Collaborations like this one could help the studio's reputation.

What it Means for Players

Online casino gamers are the ones who will benefit the most from this partnership:

Free-Play Games: There are over 1500 slot reviews on the JohnSlots platform, and 98% of these host a demo game. The same will be true for most of the Popiplay titles that its team reviews, giving players a chance to spin them risk-free and make up their own minds.

News on the Latest Popiplay Titles: Popiplay already has a substantial following, and those fans can read reviews of the latest slots shortly after their release. Despite spending over 16 hours on each review, the JohnSlots team works quickly and gets these reviews out while there is still plenty of buzz around the slot.
A Cherry-Picked Selection: There are dozens of developers releasing hundreds of slots every year and giving players a seemingly endless selection. It can be overwhelming, but JohnSlots aims to narrow those releases down, highlighting the very best and showing players what makes them so special. It means that gamers can skip the filler and focus on the games that are actually worth playing.

Looking Beyond Popiplay

JohnSlots has been reviewing slots like those from Popiplay for more than 10 years, and it's not done yet. This is just one of the many collaborations that the brand has been working on in recent years, and it has more in the pipeline. As its reviewers apply their techniques to more games, players will have even more opportunities to discover the best new features, the biggest jackpots, and the most promising developers.

