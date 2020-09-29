Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Another Lawsuit Against Tristar Products, Inc. After Defective Power Pressure Cooker XL Causes Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 200 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint in Florida state court on behalf of Christopher Sweet, a resident of Virginia, alleging that Tristar Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Power Pressure Cooker XL, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

Mr. Sweet's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on October 13, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Mr. Sweet sustained severe burn injuries. According to the Complaint, the Power Pressure Cooker XL is marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Mr. Sweet alleges that the Power Pressure Cooker contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This pressure cooker lawsuit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Lisa A. Gorshe, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

